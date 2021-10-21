Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 21
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FAU at Charlotte
ESPN — Tulane at SMU
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose St. at UNLV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at California
12 a.m. (Friday)
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford (Joined in Progress)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Georgia
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
BTN — Maryland at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
7 p.m.
FS1 — Penn St. at Michigan
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at North Carolina
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Atlanta
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX — Denver at Cleveland
NFLN — Denver at Cleveland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal Leg 1
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: F.C. Motagua at C.D. Marathón, Quarterfinal Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals