Sports on TV

October 21, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FAU at Charlotte

ESPN — Tulane at SMU

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose St. at UNLV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

12 a.m. (Friday)

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford (Joined in Progress)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

BTN — Maryland at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

7 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Michigan

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at North Carolina

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Atlanta

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX — Denver at Cleveland

NFLN — Denver at Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: F.C. Motagua at C.D. Marathón, Quarterfinal Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals

