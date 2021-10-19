NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

Rank Team PV Rank Conference Points

1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1,562 1

2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1,459 NR

3. Kansas 0-0 1,427 12

4. Villanova 0-0 1,332 18

5. Texas 0-0 1,315 9

6. Michigan 0-0 1,255 4

7. Purdue 0-0 1,213 20

8. Baylor 0-0 992 3

9. Duke 0-0 963 NR

10. Kentucky 0-0 894 NR

11. Illinois 0-0 861 2

12. Memphis 0-0 831 NR

13. Oregon 0-0 775 NR

14. Alabama 0-0 713 5

15. Houston 0-0 694 6

16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10

17. Ohio State 0-0 581 7

18. Tennessee 0-0 563 NR

19. North Carolina 0-0 547 NR

20. Florida State 0-0 381 14

21. Maryland 0-0 294 NR

22. Auburn 0-0 267 NR

23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238 NR

24. UConn 0-0 161 NR

25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

