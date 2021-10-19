Lady Saints pass first test with hopes of repeat

BROOKSVILLE — St. Patrick got the first step out of the way of what they hope is on the way to a second consecutive 39th District volleyball title.
The Lady Saints disposed of Augusta on Tuesday at Bracken County in the 39th District tournament semifinals, 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-18).
They looked the part of a defending champ, pretty much taking control throughout the match and when they did get tested, responded to win in straight sets.
They collected 27 kills and despite committing 27 errors, used the service game to their advantage with 12 aces compared to Augusta with just two.
“Played really well together, teamwork was together. Just put it all together tonight. We were more aggressive at the net, good passes, good sets, good hits. Just all of it came together tonight,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said.
Augusta led 1-0 in the first set and held the lead for a while in the third set as the two were knotted at 18, but the Lady Saints scored the final seven points of the set to close out the match.
The Lady Saints dominance in the match came at pretty much all phases offensively with 15 more kills and 10 more aces in the match.
The Lady Panthers were the only team to beat the Lady Saints in district play during the season, but couldn’t get much rhythm in Tuesday’s affair.
“Just communication again. Harp on it all the time. We just need to be loud, got to do a better job of that in practice and be clear and concise about it. Constantly be loud, constantly be loud, say names three times and all that. That’s where I thought our biggest Achilles’ Heel was,” Lady Panthers coach Joey Crouch said. “Served it a whole lot better than we had been, were aggressive and attacked the ball, but moving our feet was another Achilles’ Heel. Those two things really affected us tonight.”
The loss ends their season at 5-22.
“We were a very tight team. Been together since May. That helped us, but tonight the ball just didn’t fall our way. This was the hardest working group I’ve ever been around. Even when I was here at Bracken with Wade (Smith). They just keep pushing and pushing and don’t quit. They’ve been through the ringer. We had some high’s, moral victories and had some really, really lows. But they stuck together and have been through so much and that’s all I can ask for,” Crouch said.
The Lady Saints now shift their focus to Thursday’s championship game with Bracken County in a rematch of last year’s district championship. Bracken County had won five straight district titles until the Lady Saints ended their run last season.
“The girls are really excited. Important for these seniors to play as long as they can and we’re looking forward to Thursday night,” Bothman said.
Thursday’s championship begins at 6 p.m.
LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY PANTHERS, 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-18)
Match Stats
Kills: St. Patrick 27, Augusta 12
Aces: St. Patrick 12, Augusta 2
Errors: St. Patrick 27, Augusta 30
Service Errors: St. Patrick 6, Augusta 7
Records: St. Patrick 13-13, Augusta 5-22