Bracken dominates Mason en route to title game

VANCEBURG — Mason County football coach Joe Wynn described some of his defenders as “windshield wipers” after Friday night’s game at Lewis County.

With all the rain that came prior to the contest and during the first quarter, it was a good thing those wipers helped Mason County steer clear of an upset.

The Royals pitched their second shutout of the season in a 21-0 victory over the Lions, holding Lewis County to 62 total yards in the contest.

“Lights out. Our defense gets after it, they play hard-nosed, physical football. They’re the reason we’re in every game. Offensively if we know we’re not playing well, they have our back. They had one big run and other then that they didn’t have much. We’ve got ‘Rell (Terrell Henry) back here, windshield wiper on the back end, defensive line, all kinds of guys running to the ball, executing their jobs. Just awesome,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

In a downpour that came about 30 minutes prior to kickoff and into the first quarter, standing puddles were on the field in the sloppy conditions. With both teams liking to throw the ball coming in, it took away from a lot of passing opportunities with a soaked ball and a choppy field.

Brady Sanders took matters into his own hands in the second half after a sluggish first half from the Royals offense, carrying the ball 11 times for 96 yards in the second half on his way to 125 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our o-line turned it up in the second half there. We made some adjustments to what we were doing, Brady ran like a wild man and our o-line got after it. Tight ends came in, did a couple different things, gave us some looks. Ran the football, got downhill and it was nice to kind of walk somebody a little bit and break their will and their was nothing they could do to stop that,” Wynn said.

After the Royals first drive of the second half resulted in a three and out, Sanders then had himself a five carry, 67-yard drive to get the Royals a 14-0 lead.

“We kind of felt as a team the momentum shift right there. We just kept running the ball because it was working and just riding it,” Sanders said. “First half we were having some errors up front and miscommunications. At halftime we kind of cleaned it up a little bit and half of running back is what the guys do up front. I really appreciate them when they block for me like that.”

The defense did the rest from there. Terrell Henry got an interception, Hunter Kinney did too as the Lions were held to just two first downs in the second half. The windshield wipers were on despite the rain sputtering away.

“We take a lot of pride in shutting teams down. I feel like whenever we play bad it’s on me, I feel like I’m the captain back there. I just always want to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, I try to make sure our guys are in the right spot all the time and that’s what our success has been,” Henry said. “It was very muddy tonight, wanted to make sure we were fundamentally sound every time we try to make a tackle.”

The Royals defense has now allowed 29 points in its last five games.

“Honestly think we still have things we can improve on. We’ve picked it up as the season has gone on and I think we’ll get better the more games we play,” Henry added.

Caden Clark-Roberts put the first dent in the scoreboard on a 30-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left before halftime, before that, not much for either offense. The Lions had come in averaging over 200 passing yards per game.

“The offense was definitely cut down to a small portion of it. That’s just part of the game when you play in these conditions,” Lions coach Bryan Hoover said. “Once the rain came in pregame, we made some adjustments and focused in on defense and it showed aside from one or two big plays in that first half where they popped one. It was just a grudge match of battling in the trenches. I think these kids responded to that and I’m extremely proud of the statement they made with that.”

A couple of big hitters for the Royals offense were Keshaun Thomas hitting Mason Butler for a 36-yard reception and finding Henry on another for 28 yards in the first half, but it was the ground game for the Royals that did the most damage from there.

“It helps us get a look. We’re not going to get better if we don’t do it. It’s no secret that up front and in the backfield that we’re having some problems. It was good this week to come out and get some work in and get better in spots and make some adjustments,” Sanders said.

Mason County now sits at 5-3 and 2-1 in the district as they’ll control their own destiny when they host Powell County next week for a home playoff game. Royals win and they get the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game November 5 against a team to be determined.

Lewis County (1-8, 1-2) can still earn their way into a playoff berth with a win at Fleming County next week. If they lose, it will then most likely turn into an RPI tiebreaker with Pendleton County, Lewis and Powell if the Pirates lose at Mason County next week. All three teams would be sitting at 1-3 in district play and the RPI deciding the third and fourth seeds and who will miss out on a playoff game.

Friday was the Lions last home game for their seniors, an emotional one after the final clock hit zero’s.

“This senior class has poured their heart and soul into the program and it’s unfortunate that they haven’t seen the prosper from their hard work. It’s emotional for them to go out on this field seeing the direction the program is heading,” Hoover said. “We’ve had some close games and it’s hard for this group to sacrifice what they have and be so close to breaking through the goals they set out to achieve.”

SPECIAL MOMENT

Prior to the game, both teams agreed to have Elijah Horsely, a special needs student at Lewis County run in a touchdown from 10 yards out. When Horsley crossed the end zone and the PA announced it, both teams ran into the end zone to celebrate with Horsley. An awesome moment for all involved.

ROYALS 21, LIONS 0

MASON COUNTY — 0-6-8-7 — 21

LEWIS COUNTY — 0-0-0-0 — 0

Scoring

2nd Quarter

(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 30-yard run (1:31) Run failed

3rd Quarter

(MC) Sanders 26-yard run (3:49) Clark-Roberts run

4th Quarter

(MC) Sanders 6-yard run (4:57) Adams kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 70 (Thomas 3/11), Lewis 2 (Cooper 1/3, Hardy 0/6, Howard 0/1)

Rushing Yards: Mason 161 (Sanders 16-125, Clark-Roberts 5-34, Adams 4-10, Morales 4-6, Walton 1-4, Walker 2-1, Pugh 1-1, Thomas 7-(minus) 20), Lewis 63 (Sizemore 14-49, Howard 7-6, Hardy 1-5, Lumpkins 3-4, Cooper 1-(minus) 1)

Receiving: Mason (Butler 1-36, Henry 1-28, Morales 1-6), Lewis (Howard 1-2)

Turnovers: Mason 2, Lewis 2

Penalties: Mason 6-51, Lewis 12-107

Records: Mason County (5-3, 2-1), Lewis County (1-8, 1-2)