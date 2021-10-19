Bracken dominates Mason en route to title game

Mason County’s Kiersten Coleman (1) and Bracken County’s Abby Hamilton (23) battle for a ball at the net. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
BROOKSVILLE — After relinquishing their 39th District volleyball title last season, Bracken County wants a title back that they owned the five years prior.
Tuesday night was a good start to getting it back.
The Lady Bears dominated Mason County, 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-19) to earn a shot at a title Thursday night against St. Patrick.
In front of their home crowd and “Pink Out” student section, Bracken County played inspired, stole pretty much all the momentum through the majority of the night and left no doubt.
The Lady Bears tallied 28 kills, collected 13 aces and minimized their errors in the straight set victory.
“We talked about being focused on what we’re here to do. That’s been big here lately is focusing on what exactly we’re supposed to be here for and ready to play and ready to play for all 25 points. They stayed focused the whole time, stayed aggressive the whole time and they were. Hit the ball any chance they got and we were attacking,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said.
They ran away with the first set closing out with a 11-2, continued the run in a second set in which they committed just one error and hung in in the final set after Mason cut a 12-point deficit to six. The Lady Bears used a quick set and spike plenty of times in the match, switching up from the normal bump, set and spike to keep the Lady Royals off balanced.
“We’ve been working on that all year, it’s just finally they’re starting to get it. We’ve been working on it since July and it’s been a struggle, but we’re finally getting there,” Smith said. “It’s good to have, makes the blocker not know where the ball is going, helps leave the outside open.”
The Lady Royals struggled to get much going on their end by committing 29 errors in the match.
“We were not reading very well right off the bat. They were sending a lot of short balls right in the center of the floor, we knew that they were there and we just weren’t anticipating and those ate us up really bad,” Lady Royals coach Kortney Mills said. “Lot of miscommunication, lot of lack of communication that led to a lot of dropped balls.”
It ends their season at 4-22.
“Incredibly proud of them. Really bonded team that was a unit off the floor. Feel like that will help our play on the floor. Can’t affect what’s already happened, all we can do is move forward. We’ve already talked about what we need to do to make season better and it will be our time soon.”
Bracken County will hope to avenge last year’s loss to the Lady Saints and keep the title in Brooksville. St. Patrick won the first two meetings during the regular season, both in straight sets.
“Rowdy student section. It was nice to have that student section. They’ve been excited about this for a couple weeks and our girls feed off of it. We feed off the energy of the crowd,” Smith said.
LADY BEARS DEF. LADY ROYALS, 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-19)
Match Stats
Kills: Bracken 28, Mason 12
Aces: Bracken 13, Mason 4
Errors: Bracken 13, Mason 29
Service Errors: Bracken 6, Mason 6
Records: Bracken County 11-23, Mason County 4-22