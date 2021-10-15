MCIT set to make return

For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Mason County Invitational Tournament will make a return to The Fieldhouse this upcoming basketball season.
The eight-team tournament begins on December 28 and will run through December 30.
The Royals will host Augusta, Fleming County, Collins, Bryan Station, Walton-Verona, Perry County Central and Warren Central out of Bowling Green. In what used to be a regional tournament type preview format, the MCIT will be a three-day tournament with a winner’s and losers bracket with a first, third, fifth and seventh place game played on the final day.
The field figures to be a competitive one with Collins, Walton-Verona, Perry County Central and Warren Central having all won a regional title in their respective region within the past two seasons.
“The big thing that sparked this is the excitement for basketball in Mason County is like no other,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said back in May when the tournament was first announced. “For all the support we’ve received we wanted to do something for our community. Now they’ll get a chance to watch teams they might not get to see throughout the regular season.”
Also making a return this season is the Mike Murphy Classic. After a one-year hiatus from The “Murph” due to COVID, games will be played December 10-11 at The Fieldhouse.
The Royals will host Augusta on December 10 and then a full slate of games on Saturday will take place with four games starting at 3 p.m.
Mason County finished with a 19-4 record in the 2020-21 season, winning 14 straight games before a loss to eventual 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark in the 10th Region semifinals. The KHSAA basketball season officially started on Friday with teams able to hold an official practice.
The regular season starts November 29.
MCIT SCHEDULE
DECEMBER 28
Collins vs Fleming County, 2 p.m.
Augusta vs Bryan Station, 4 p.m.
Warren Central vs Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.
Mason County vs Perry County Central, 8 p.m.
DECEMBER 29
LOSER’S BRACKET
Collins-Fleming County loser vs Mason County-Perry County Central loser, 4 p.m.
Augusta-Bryan Station loser vs Warren Central-Walton-Verona loser, 2 p.m.
WINNER’S BRACKET
Collins-Fleming County winner vs Mason County-Perry County Central winner, 8 p.m.
Augusta-Bryan Station winner vs Warren Central-Walton-Verona winner, 6 p.m.
DECEMBER 30
7th place game, 12 p.m.
5th place game, 2 p.m.
3rd place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
MIKE MURPHY CLASSIC
DECEMBER 10
Mason County vs Augusta, 7:30 p.m. (JV at 6 p.m.)
DECEMBER 11
Pendleton County vs Greenup County, 3 p.m.
Scott vs Russell, 4:30 p.m.
Augusta vs Felicity-Franklin, 6 p.m.
Mason County vs Pikeville, 7:30 p.m.