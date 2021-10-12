Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

October 12, 2021 edennison Sports 0

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 6-2 99 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1 86 2

3. Raceland – 6-1 77 3

4. Bethlehem – 6-1 62 5

5. Russellville – 6-1 48 7

6. Newport Central Catholic – 5-2 45 6

7. Sayre – 6-1 43 4

8. Williamsburg – 4-2 36 9

9. Bishop Brossart – 8-0 33 8

10. Paintsville – 3-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hazard 7. Frankfort 2. Lou. Holy Cross 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (8) 7-0 98 1

2. Beechwood (2) 7-0 92 2

3. Mayfield – 7-0 80 3

4. Middlesboro – 8-0 69 4

5. Green Co. – 7-0 55 5

6. Murray – 5-1 43 6

7. Danville – 5-3 42 7

8. Metcalfe Co. – 5-2 24 8

9. West Carter – 5-2 19 9

10. Caldwell Co. – 5-3 14 10

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 8. Hancock Co. 4.Butler Co. 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 7-1 94 2

(tie) Bardstown (6) 7-0 94 1

3. Glasgow – 6-1 72 4

4. Lawrence Co. – 6-1 70 3

5. Union Co. – 6-1 55 5

6. Bell Co. – 6-1 44 6

7. Mercer Co. – 5-2 35 7

8. Ashland Blazer – 5-3 34 8

9. Taylor Co. – 6-1 24 9

10. Russell – 4-3 13 10

Others receiving votes: East Carter 7. Paducah Tilghman 7. Greenup Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (8) 7-0 98 1

2. Boyle Co. (2) 6-1 92 2

3. Johnson Central – 5-2 71 4

4. Lex. Catholic – 5-2 69 3

5. Lou. Central – 5-3 63 5

6. Logan Co. – 6-2 46 7

7. Letcher County Central – 6-1 40 6

8. Franklin Co. – 4-3 27 8

9. Scott – 5-2 11 9

10. Spencer Co. – 5-3 9 10

Others receiving votes: Holmes 8. John Hardin 7. Bourbon Co. 5. Hopkinsville 2. Warren East 1. Rowan Co. 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (10) 7-0 100 1

2. South Warren – 6-1 89 2

3. Owensboro – 6-1 79 3

4. Woodford Co. – 7-0 70 4

5. Graves Co. – 6-1 58 5

6. Southwestern – 6-1 47 6

7. Cov. Catholic – 4-3 34 7

8. Cooper – 5-2 22 10

9. Great Crossing – 6-1 11 NR

10. Highlands – 4-4 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Scott Co. 7. Greenwood 7. North Laurel 6. Pulaski Co. 6. Collins 4.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (10) 6-0 100 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier – 6-1 88 2

3. Lou. Trinity – 2-6 59 5

(tie) Lou. DuPont Manual – 5-2 59 3

5. Lex. Bryan Station – 6-1 58 4

6. Ryle – 5-2 47 6

7. Madison Central – 6-1 44 8

8. Daviess Co. – 6-1 38 9

9. Lou. Ballard – 4-3 30 7

10. Bullitt East – 6-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Apollo 6. Oldham Co. 5. Henderson Co. 4. George Rogers Clark 3. Dixie Heights 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.

Trending Recipes