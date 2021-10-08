Royals in 5th after round one of state tourney

Mason County has put themselves in the top five after an opening round 320 at the 2021 Leachman-Buick-GMC-Cadillac KHSAA boys’ state golf championship.
The Royals sit at 32-over-par after 18 holes on Friday with the completion of the 36-hole tournament on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Kaden Grooms led the team on the day with a 78. He was followed by Logan Shepherd and Jake Feldhaus with 79’s, Grant Owens an 84 and Mason Butler with a 95.
Grooms started with a double bogey on his first hole and was three-over after three holes, but rallied back on the front nine with two birdies on No. 5 and No. 8 before a bogey had him out in 38. He was able to snag another birdie on the Par 3, No. 11 hole and finish his day with a 78.
Shepherd had two birdies in his round, Jake Feldhaus also recording two birdies. At the time of reporting this story, tee times were not made available for Saturday’s round.
The Royals will tee off on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. with Mason Butler and 9:10 for Grant Owens, 9:20 for Jake Feldhaus, 9:30 for Logan Shepherd, ending at 9:40 a.m. with Grooms.
Lewis County’s Logan Liles made the cut with a first round 77 at five-over-par and currently sits in a tie for 31st place. Liles had three birdies in his round and avoided major trouble for most of the day with just one double bogey on No. 6. He’ll tee off on Saturday at 8:40 a.m. on the back nine.
Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson finished his round with an 86 at 14-over-par and missed the cut. This was the freshman’s first trip to the state tournament.
Christian Academy-Louisville holds the team lead with a 297 (+8). Following them is Madison Central with a 298 (+10), Greenwood at 302 (+14), Ryle 311 (+23) and the Royals at 320 (+32).
CAL’s Matthew Troutman holds the 18-hole lead after an opening round 68 (-4). Madison Central’s Warren Thomis is second with a 69 (-3), with Oldham County’s Tyler Wirth, Daviess County’s Grant Broughton and Bowling Green’s Reed Richey tied for third with 71’s (-1).
TEAM SCORING
PLACE; SCHOOL; SCORE
1. Christian Academy-Louisville — 297 (+9)
2. Madison Central — 298 (+10)
3. Greenwood — 302 (+14)
4. Ryle — 311 (+23)
5. Mason County — 320 (+32)
6. Spencer County — 329 (+41)
7. St. Mary — 330 (+42)
8. Bethlehem — 333 (+45)
9. Estill County — 338 (+50)
10. Pulaski County — 340 (+52)
11. Highlands — 350 (+62)
12. Madisonville-North Hopkins — 352 (+64)
INDIVIDUAL SCORING (TOP 10)
PLACE; NAME, SCHOOL; SCORE
1. Matthew Troutman, CAL — 68 (-4)
2. Warren Thomis, Madison Central — 69 (-3)
3. Tyler Wirth, Oldham Co. — 71 (-1)
3. Grant Broughton, Daviess Co. — 71 (-1)
3. Reed Richey, Bowling Green — 71 (-1)
6. Clay Pendergrass, Madison Central — 72 (E)
6. Rylan Wotherspoon, Cooper — 72 (E)
6. Joe Hamilton, Owen Co. — 72 (E)
t-9. Mason Williams, Greenwood — 73 (+1)
t-9. Chris Harpum, Ryle — 73 (+1)
t-9. Rocco Zakutney, St. Mary — 73 (+1)
t-9. Luke Coyle, Taylor Co. — 73 (+1)
t-9. Colten Wilson, Boyle Co. — 73 (+1)
t-9. Cam Roberts, Pikeville — 73 (+1)
t-9. McKean Collins, LCA — 73 (+1)