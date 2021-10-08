Butler to lead Royals baseball program

With a search ongoing for their fourth coach in the last five years, Mason County was needing some continuity within their baseball program.
They’ve made a step in that direction Friday as they named Jason Butler as the next coach of Royals.
Butler hopes to bring continuity to the program with a lot of talent returning and one that can be a competitive force in the region.
“Being an alum, playing here, I have great pride here. I have kids going through the system and program for the next 8 to 10 years. Continuity in the program is something these kids need and I plan to be here a long time,” Butler said.
Butler inherits a team that graduated four seniors from a 12-10 season in 2021 with a fifth straight 39th District Championship, but also a sixth straight first round loss in the 10th Region tournament.
“District championships yes, that’s a goal, but I think the talent here is to not only compete in the region, but go further,” Butler said. “There’s no reason regional championships can’t come to Mason County. The plan is to keep developing these kids and get them ready for high school baseball.”
Some young standouts in the program include sophomores Landon Scilley and Eli Porter, who excelled in their freshman seasons. There’s also juniors Westin Messer, Carson Pugh and Trey Cracraft, along with seniors Jamison Gifford and Hunter Thompson that return with experience.
“We didn’t graduate a whole lot of talent and have a lot of talent coming back. A lot of those kids continued playing in the summer and strengthened their arms. Having kids like Landon and Eli around for another three years is definitely something to build upon. We’ll have to replace some pitching, but we have some solid arms coming back. We need to find some others and hopefully some are ready to answer that challenge,” Butler said.
Butler is a Mason County alum, class of 1992 and got his Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Morehead State. He was a multi-sport athlete for the Royals in baseball, basketball and golf.
He’s spent the last 18 years on the sidelines for the Lady Royals basketball program as an assistant and also serves as the head coach for the Lady Royals golf team. Butler has coaching experience in baseball, coaching select travel teams over the years, but this will be his first head coaching experience at the varsity level.
Prior to coaching basketball, Butler was on Bob Irey’s staff in the late 90’s to 2000 as an assistant and head JV coach.
Despite all his time put on the hardwood coaching at the high school, his true passion is on the diamond.
“Baseball is my first love. I’ve been in basketball all these years, but baseball has always been a first love. I’ve vested a lot of time with my kids in baseball and we’re dedicated to the game,” Butler said. “It’s a new challenge, I’ll embrace it and give everything I have and that’s for the kids. Really appreciate the Mason County staff for giving me this opportunity.”
While he doesn’t have any varsity head coaching experience in baseball, he’s been a coach in some capacity spread out over the last 20 years. He helped jumpstart the Kentucky Cobra Baseball Association out of Flemingsburg with area players from Fleming, Mason and Bracken Counties. He’s also coached summer select baseball and has coached numerous teams in Wald Park Leagues.
His style of coaching will run similar to what prior coach Chad Mefford was wanting the principles of the team to be.
“We’re going to play to our strengths. We have speed and will be aggressive on the paths. We’ll stretch all parts of the field and play small ball. I’m a believer that players make the plays so we need to let those guys make them. We’ll use parts of the field that might be weaknesses and try to exploit those. I want to be aggressive at the plate, but at the same time working a pitch count, will prove to be a positive for us,” Butler said.
Butler met with the team briefly on Friday to introduce himself and will implement an offseason program after fall break.