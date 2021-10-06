Howard Wilson, he simply loved football

Howard “Bud” Wilson was so special to Maysville High football.

He started playing for the ‘Dogs in the seventh grade under then Coach Hovater in the 1930’s and later he was very instrumental in bringing football back to Maysville High in the 60’s. Howard and his older brother Marvin both played for Coach Hovater and then for the legendary Coach Earle D. Jones and played against the legendary Blanton Collier and Paris High School. Howard was an outstanding player on both sides of the ball and Coach Jones noticed that. After Howard’s playing days for the ‘Dogs, he became an assistant coach for Coach Jones.

Entering the U.S. Army Air Corp in World War II, Howard played football for his basic training teams until going to England as a top turret gunner for thirty-five B-17 missions in the 8th Air Force, 91st Bomb Group (Heavy), 323rd Squadron over Europe, his last mission the day before D-Day, surviving three separate crash landings in England during

his time there. He also served in WWII in the Pacific.

Bud Wilson came home to Maysville, and he started coaching youth football in Maysville at the Tom Browning Boys Club. Howard along with Doctor James Tenery, Tom Duncan, Mac Racel, Howard Wise, Buck Clevenger started the Boys Club Blue Devils football program. That team opened the door for Maysville High to resurrect the football team in the 60’s. Bud was a scoutmaster for over 40 years and he loved working with the youth of our town. He loved the game of football and the people associated with it; and I just want the present generation to remember a man from the greatest generation.

The answer to last week’s question was that Paul Hornung of Louisville Flaget High School is the only Kentuckian to win the Heisman trophy as he won it while playing for Notre Dame. The first to answer were Mike Ginn, Troy Pugh, Brennan Ivory along with Ronnie Berryman, John Roberts, Tom Posey and Mallory Denham.

With the big Fleming and Mason game coming up this week, I like to revisit a great trivia question.

Who is the player that played on the very first Mason County Royals basketball team and then he played on the very first Fleming County football team?

Last week’s picks: 11-9 (ouch), YTD: 76-24, 76%

This week’s picks:

Arizona State over Stanford: The Cardinal comes back to reality after their shocking upset of Oregon last week.

Ohio State over Maryland: The Buckeyes roll in this one as they put up over 60 points.

Tennessee over South Carolina: Can you believe the offensive numbers the Vols put up last week?

Florida over Vanderbilt: Nothing is better for your offensive woes than playing Vanderbilt.

Oklahoma over Texas: Big time rivalry game, but I take the Sooners by one.

Mississippi over Arkansas: Big time game for both teams coming off blowout losses, I take the Rebels by three.

Morehead State over Presbyterian: The Eagles hit the road for this Pioneer League tussle and win a shootout.

Louisville over Virginia: I take the Cards in a mild upset in this ACC tilt at Papa John Stadium.

North Carolina over Florida State: The Noles modest one-game winning streak ends in Chapel Hill.

Georgia over Auburn: Strange things have happened in this matchup many times, but the defense of the Dogs is amazing.

Iowa over Penn State: A rare matchup of top five teams and this game is huge for both teams, but I take Iowa by four.

Michigan over Nebraska: The Maize and Blue are looking good this season, so far.

Western Kentucky over UTSA: The Toppers return home to Bowling Green and beat the Roadrunners by three.

Alabama over Texas A&M: I am sure the Tide remembers when Coach Jimbo Fisher said he was going to kick Saban’s a- -.

Virginia Tech over Notre Dame: I pick the Hokies to hand the Irish back-to-back losses.

UCLA over Arizona: The Bruins got beat by the other Arizona team, but they win this one.

Cincinnati over Temple: The Bearcats are for real and an even if they have a letdown, this will be a blowout.

Wisconsin over Illinois: The Badgers have injury problems at QB, but I pick the Cheese heads by six.

Kentucky over LSU: This will not be an upset win as I pick the Cats to stay on the course and win by five.

Baylor over West Virginia: The Mountaineers will make this a very close game, but I take the Bears by four.