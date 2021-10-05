Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

Already dealt with minimal depth on its roster, COVID did St. Patrick’s soccer team no favors on Monday when the 38th District soccer tournament rolled around.

The Saints had numerous players in COVID protocol and had to play Monday’s semifinal against Harrison County with 10-men.

The Thorobreds took full advantage, using their speed and depth to mercy rule the Saints, 10-0 and advance to Wednesday’s championship against Mason County.

First it was three Thorobred goals in a three minute span in the first seven minutes to make it 3-0. But St. Patrick’s offside trap was being utilized effectively, the Thorobreds whistled for offsides nine times in the first half.

“When I knew we were going to go down today, a few players went into COVID protocol, I knew that was going to be our best shot was to try and trap them. I thought for about 20 minutes there in the first half where I think we were even outplaying them with 10 people on the field and I was superstoked and we just ran out of gas,” Saints coach Father Michael Black said.

The gas tank hit empty quickly after that.

After holding Harrison scoreless over the next 25 minutes, the Thorobreds finished the first half with a flurry, adding four more goals in eight minute span before the half to blow the game open with a 7-0 lead.

Harrison added three more in the second half to end it, Pete Korona’s goal with 24:51 left to play ending it with the score at 10-0.

“Late in the first half and second half we were gassed and the field got stretched. Harrison is a good team, they move the ball really well, got a lot of speed up top, solid defending. It will be a good matchup on Wednesday between them and Mason County,” Black said.

While the Saints season ends at 4-13, it showed progress from a 2020 season in which they were unable to win a game. But now comes the tough part of losing six seniors off a 14-man roster.

“I’m incredibly proud of these kids. More proud than they probably ever know I am. I’m in tears just thinking about it. I’ve coached Allan (Briseno) and Caleb (Poczatek) since I got here. Just hard to see them go. Proud of every one of those kids, they fought hard today. Sam (Porter) has played the whole time here with me too. Chase (Walton), Baudelio (Hernandez), Braxton (Swanger) they all came and helped us out. Those six seniors are a good group of guys, really close to them. Looking forward to spending the rest of the year with them until we send them off to be successful people in this world,” Black said.

Poczatek finished with seven saves in net, getting him to 350 on the season and currently leading the state. He ended his high school career with 846 saves. Allan Briseno had 18 goals in the 2021 season and led the team in goals the last two seasons. Porter, Walton and Swanger were anchors in the defense.

Now they’ll look to move forward, hope get some more interest within the school and the incoming freshman class and look to build for the future.

Black knows in order for them to be competitive the kids have to put it on themselves to do so.

“Hope to get some kids in. Try to get these kids an opportunity to get to play a game they want to play. Hoping they can play indoor over the winter, or just with each other. I want the ball to be glued to their foot. It needs to be a natural thing. When I was growing up, I know that sounds like I’m super old, but that’s all we had to entertain ourselves was a soccer ball,” Black said. “We just constantly were walking around the neighborhood with a soccer ball on our foot. I want them to be more comfortable on the ball. It will make the game more enjoyable in the long run.”

The Thorobreds goals were scored by Ryan Anness with three, Blaine Biddle with two, Alex Sledd with two and Cameron White, Jacob Craycraft and Pete Korona with one each.

Harrison outshot the Saints 27-6 in the contest.

They’ll now face a Mason County team looking to get revenge from last season’s loss in the 38th District championship game. The Thorobreds do own a pair of one-goal wins over the Royals already this season.

THOROBREDS 10, SAINTS 0

HARRISON COUNTY — 7-3 — 10

SAINT PATRICK — 0-0 — 0

Game Stats

Goals: Harrison — Biddle 2 (5’, 33’), Anness 3 (6’, 37’, 51’), White (7’), Sledd 2 (32’, 53’), Craycraft (40’), Korona (56’)

Shots (On Goal): Harrison 27 (17), St. Patrick 6 (2)

Corner Kicks: Harrison 2, St. Patrick 2

Fouls: Harrison 2, St. Patrick 4

Offsides: Harrison 12, St. Patrick 1

Saves: Harrison 2 (Partin), St. Patrick 7 (Poczatek)

Records: Harrison County 8-5-3, St. Patrick 4-13