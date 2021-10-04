Royals aiming to repeat after second half barrage

Mason County’s Hayden Leet scores the first goal of the game in the second minute. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s Ryan Skaggs passes to a teammate. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County keeper Andrew Moore tips a shot over the crossbar for a save. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

For the third straight year, Mason County has ended Pendleton County’s season in the first round of the 38th District soccer tournament.

This time around came with a lot less drama.

The Royals used a second half scoring barrage to top the Wildcats 6-2 and advance to Wednesday’s championship against Harrison County.

The prior three years these two faced one another, two were decided by a goal and things looked to trend toward that path when Chase Nichols converted a penalty kick early in the second half to make it a 2-1 Royals lead.

But when things got tense and while Hayden Leet started things and Gavin Cracraft finished them, it was freshman Alex Wood getting the momentum changing goal in the game to get the Royals into their third straight championship game.

Wood scored from a corner kick sent in, his shot deflecting off a Wildcats defender and into the back of the net, making an uneasy one goal lead a 3-1 advantage for the Royals in the 56th minute.

“Alex is a well-liked kid on the team. Everybody is rooting for him. He’s Drew’s younger brother, everyone knows him, he’s been playing in our middle school and then JV this year and truly earned some varsity minutes. Definitely earned his minutes and showed he probably deserves some more in the future,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said. “If you can get in for 15 minutes and score a goal, absolutely.”

Gavin Cracraft did the rest from there, netting the first of his three goals in a 17-minute span we he found the back of the net on a free kick just outside the penalty box in the 63rd minute.

Nine minutes later, Cracraft earned a penalty in the box off a header attempt, his third would come in the final minute, collecting his own rebound off a header attempt and then getting his hat trick.

The Royals now have a chance to repeat in the district.

“That adds excitement. I try to tell the boys anxiety is not a bad thing. Anxiety can be good because it can push you forward and get that antsy-ness that creates that energy that you need. Nervousness not so great, but I like anxiety,” Forsythe said.

Hayden Leet got the scoring started with two quick goals, the first in the second minute chipping a ball over Wildcats keeper Dawson Hughes. In the 11th minute, Leet fired a shot to the short side of the net to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Some wasted opportunities kept the game at 2-0 headed into halftime.

“Too many times you come out superstoked and a lot of energy and you get flat toward that last 20 minutes of the first half and I think that’s what we saw ourselves do. Definitley had opportunities to have four or five goals in the first half and just didn’t capitalize on the opportunities that came,” Forsythe said.

Nichols penalty was earned after Royals defender Colby Doyle committed a foul in the box.

Despite Pendleton being winless on the season, they kept things interesting in the win or go home game.

“Pendleton always worries me. In year’s past I don’t think it’s so much this team, but guys come out with such confidence and not taking a team seriously. Then they get shown up because they don’t respect the opponent. I felt like today they understood they needed to play within theirselves, play our own game and we’ll see the fruit from the labor and I think we did,” Forsythe said.

It was a physical contest with 17 fouls called in the game.

Royals keeper Andrew Moore collected nine saves in net, the only two goals coming off set pieces, the penalty kick and a corner kick that Austin Browning was able to kick in after a couple of deflections in the box.

Wednesday’s championship is set for 6 p.m.

It will be the third straight year the Royals and Thorobreds meet for the title, each having split a win.

Harrison has defeated Mason twice this season, both games were one goal contests and should be a tightly contested matchup.

“Maybe two or three years ago I felt like we had no chance. But I tell the boys it’s the same football ‘Any Given Sunday’ mentality.” Forsythe said. “First touch, precision on passing. We match up very well with them, we’re just as athletic as them, we’re just as skillful as they are and I don’t think they have much of an edge. They play a good long ball, we need to get good pressure up high and focus on our speed and I think it will help.”

ROYALS 6, WILDCATS 2

PENDLETON COUNTY — 0-2 — 2

MASON COUNTY — 2-4 — 6

Game Stats

Goals: Pendleton — Nichols (45’), Browning (67’) Mason — Leet 2 (2’, 11’), Wood (56’), Cracraft 3 (63’, 72’, 80’)

Shots (On Goal): Pendleton 17 (11), Mason 27 (17)

Corner Kicks: Pendleton 7, Mason 8

Fouls: Pendleton 7, Mason 10

Offsides: Pendleton 0, Mason 2

Saves: Pendleton 11 (Hughes), Mason 9 (Moore)

Records: Pendleton County 0-15, Mason County 7-9-1