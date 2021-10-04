Sports on TV

October 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 4

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Golden State at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Chicago at Detroit

Tuesday, October 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: TBD

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: TBD (Megacast)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis

Trending Recipes