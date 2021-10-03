Tee times set for state golf tourney

VANCEBURG – It was a play they had ran earlier in the game, but just missed when Jacob Redden overthrew Coen Fuller by a few steps.

Facing a third and 17 near midfield late in the fourth quarter, Pendleton County went back to the trickery.

With Redden’s effectiveness of running for over 200 yards, Lewis County bit again, this time a toss to Redden and then hitting Fuller for a 53-yard pass down to the Lions two.

They’d eventually punch it in, giving them the game-winning score with just over a minute remaining to give them a 36-28 victory over the Lions, Pendleton’s first win of the season.

“I knew it was going to be tough. We’re so evenly matched,” Wildcats coach Brian Burgemeier said. “We have been for a while. They got us for a while, but we’ve been getting them here lately. This is always a close game, X’s and O’s get pushed to the side because the kids are so evenly matched.”

In what started off as a snail’s pace of a game tied at six at halftime, quickly turned into a shootout in the second half.

Thirty points were scored in the third quarter and the fourth quarter had the feel of who had the ball last would be the winner.

It’s no secret what the Wildcats do, they’re a run heavy team and facing a fourth and goal at the seven with the game on the line, that’s what the Wildcats did. Turning to Redden as he was able to find a hole and get into the end zone.

“We’re a running team. The old adage of you throw the ball and three things can go wrong. That’s what we do, we like to fit what we do with our personnel and do what we do best. That’s what I’m going to do when we’re in that situation and man they came through,” Burgemeier said.

Sixty-three seconds was not enough time for the Lewis County (1-6, 1-1) offense to get going, despite freshman quarterback Ayden Cooper throwing for 329 yards on the night.

But Lewis has to look at themselves for letting this one get away. Penalties hurt them, committing 11 of them including losing star running back Ethan Sizemore in the second half due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“Self-inflicted. Last week the reason we dominated that game because we only had four penalties. I’m not sure I want to see the penalty numbers this week,” Lions coach Bryan Hoover said. “They were personal fouls that didn’t need to happen, jumping offsides. Just mental errors from kids that shouldn’t happen in a game like this and a game of this magnitude. They knew what it meant, it was all self-inflicted stuff.”

That took away their run threat, but Cooper responded.

He had passing plays of 69, 51, 79 and 72 yards. The 72-yarder tied the game up with 5:51 remaining when Austin Howard caught a screen pass and raced down the sidelines for the score. It was one of two receiving touchdowns for Howard on the night, with five grabs for 159 yards and the two TDs.

“We have a lot of weapons in the passing game and Cooper is just a special ball player. He’s going to be a special player down the road. Losing a player like Ethan Sizemore hurt us, that accounts for a huge chunk of our offense, but I thought those guys responded well adjusting and stepping up without him,” Hoover said.

But Pendleton, who had yet to win a game this season responded.

“To have a close game like this and persevere, it does wonders for our team. We needed it pretty bad,” Burgemeier said.

It’s a bit of a gut punch for the Lions, coming off the high of snapping a 22-game losing streak last week with a 40-16 victory over Powell County and control of their own destiny for a playoff bid with a victory Friday night.

“This had potential to be a catapult game for us. Come off a big win and we win this week we essentially clinch a playoff berth. Then we go into our bye week with Mason and Fleming coming up, the top teams in the district. We steal one of those and we get a home game in the playoffs and that changes everything. This was a big game and we shied away from it a little bit. We’ve never been in those situations and it showed late in the game. No excuses, rhyme or reason to what happened, they ran the power football offense, churned the clock out and kept the ball out of our hands and scored more points than we did,” Hoover said.

Now they’ll be scoreboard watching Pendleton and Powell next week as they have a bye before they face Mason County and Lewis County in consecutive weeks.

The Lions tallied 357 yards in the contest, unable to establish much with the run as 16 carries went for just 28 yards.

Cooper’s main target was Howard, but Trey Gerike had two receptions for 74 yards, his 69-yard reception setting up the Lions first score on a Sizemore five-yard touchdown run.

Jaxon Rister had two receptions for 81 yards, his 79-yard tipped pass reception getting the Lions to the one before Howard ran one in on an end around to give the Lions a 22-20 lead in the third.

Redden finished with 223 of Pendleton’s 316 yards on the night. His 23rd carry of the night proving to be the game-winner.

Redden also threw for 72 yards and had an interception on defense that set up his one-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 28-22 lead with 7:50 remaining.

The Wildcats also had their fair share of penalties, committing 10 for 88 yards. They had a fumble in the first quarter, but improved immensely in that department with just one this week compared to seven last week against Mason County.

The Wildcats will be in Stanton next week in a pivotal district game, not only for themselves, but Lewis County as well.

WILDCATS 36, LIONS 28

PENDLETON COUNTY – 6-0-14-16 — 36

LEWIS COUNTY – 6-0-16-6 — 28

Scoring

1st Quarter

(LC) Sizemore 5-yard run (5:58) pass failed

(PC) Redden 85-yard run (:02) pass failed

3rd Quarter

(LC) Cooper 26-yard pass to Howard (9:36) Cooper pass to Gerike

(PC) Baker 1-yard run (3:43) Run failed

(PC) Redden 42-yard run (2:45) Fields run

(LC) Howard 1-yard run (2:22) Howard run

4th Quarter

(PC) Redden 1-yard run (7:50) Redden run

(LC) Cooper 72-yard pass to Howard (5:51) Run failed

(PC) Redden 7-yard run (1:10) Baker run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Pendleton 72 (Redden 3/10), Lewis 329 (Cooper 13/26)

Rushing Yards: Pendleton 316 (Redden 23-223, Fields 15-74, Miller 4-16, Ponder 1-2, Baker 5-1), Lewis 28 (Sizemore 6-13, Howard 5-11, Cooper 5-4)

Receiving: Pendleton (Fuller 1-53, Diamond 2-19), Lewis (Howard 5-159, Rister 2-81, Gerike 2-74, Gibson 2-10, Sizemore 2-5)

Turnovers: Pendleton 1, Lewis 2

Penalties: Pendleton 10-88, Lewis 11-70

Records: Pendleton County (1-6, 1-1), Lewis County (1-6, 1-1)