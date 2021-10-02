Sports on TV

It had been 1,064 days since Lewis County won a football game until they came out on the winning end last Friday against Powell County.

A coaching change, COVID seasons, running clocks, injuries, forfeits, the Lions had to endure it all.

“It’s common for human nature of doubt to creep in,” Lions coach Bryan Hoover said.

But the 40-18 win over the Pirates gave them a barrier to break through.

“It was huge, not only to get a district win, but gave the kids a feel to finish a game off and close one out. We’ve had opportunities, driving the ball, stopping a team, we just didn’t know how to win or finish it off,” Hoover said.

While the current team got to enjoy the fruits of Friday night’s labor, Hoover wanted to make sure his first senior class of last year helped make it happen as well. Hoover said he’s heard from a lot of them after the win, whether it be a congratulatory text or call, and that’s something that he wants to keep reiterating. Without them, they don’t move forward.

“I assured them that this was their win too. They could have easily not went through all the trouble we had to go through last year. No matter who you put in that position last year, no one was going to be successful right off the bat. That Class of 2021, this was for them,” Hoover said.

Prior to Friday, one had to wonder when that first win would come under Hoover, going 0-7 last season. It seemed as if they were doomed from the start of this season, having their first game canceled due to COVID against Morgan County. While that put them out the first Friday night of the season, they were still able to pick up a game on the fly, but wasn’t until the following Monday when they lost to Portsmouth Notre Dame 50-20.

The Lions had their chances in Week Two against Bracken County, but dropped a tight 18-14 contest.

Then came losses to Boyd County (55-12) and Bath County (54-30) with another COVID cancellation against a team with an even longer losing streak, Shawnee, who hadn’t won a game since 2014, sandwiched in-between those two.

“It’s discouraging and hard to fight through. It was certainly a reminder that this wasn’t going to be a normal year. The first quarantine we hadn’t even started school yet. No matter the program, coaching takes a lot of time and effort. Then you throw COVID on top of that, contact tracing, other team’s cancelling and you have to scramble to find a game. That opening week I studied nearly 40 hours of film on HUDL trying to find opponent to fit us. It was definitely adding more to an already strenuous job, but you find a way to make it work,” Hoover said.

Then came the trip to Stanton showed the Lions are no longer the laughing stock of the Class 3A, 6th District. After failing to win a district game the past two seasons in the realigned district, they put it all together last week. They threw for 231 yards behind the arm of freshman Ayden Cooper. They ran it for 192 more, Ethan Sizemore with 101 yards rushing and four touchdowns. The offensive numbers were similar to what they’ve been doing in games.

They’ve been able to move the football, averaging over 23 points per game in their five games played this season.

Sizemore is one of the top rushers in Class 3A with 414 yards this season to go with six rushing touchdowns. Austin Howard brings in the speed element and big play ability with 290 yards rushing on just 32 carries to go with 15 catches for 297 yards. Trey Gerike came over from the basketball team and has shown his athleticism with 13 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper is playing above his years. Despite the freshman status, he’s averaging 170 pass yards per game, completing 53 percent of his passes and has thrown for seven touchdowns.

The offense has been fine.

“Just putting kids in right positions. I’ve always been an offensive guy. X’s and O’s, schemes, something that goes all the way back to when I was playing. The offense has been moving, it’s just we had trouble with finding ourselves behind the sticks. Penalties, a missed snap, a small error gets us out of manageable situations. Last week we controlled ourselves and it showed on the offensive side of the ball.” Hoover said.

They forced four turnovers defensively. That’s where the difference came in and the start of a long process of learning how to win.

“It’s good to get it off our backs. We have talent, it’s just learning how to win. The feeling of relief wasn’t for me, I’ve been around football my whole life. But for the kids, for them to finally have that feeling. There’s very few feelings like winning a Friday night football game with your friends from the community,” Hoover said. “I know what I’m doing with them is the right thing, not only on the field, but with our numbers in the program. We’re up to 52 kids, that doesn’t happen by doing the wrong things. I’m confident in what I’m doing.”

After a win like that, focus can get away, complacency can settle in. The Lions are on fall break this week so are a bit out of routine.

“I took it upon myself to up the ante and up the stakes. You try to be cognizant of that and my level replicates what the kids are going to be. We’ve prepared like a winning football team all year, now we prepare like a championship football team and I’ve upped the intensity myself and the coaches. You create that extra excitement and hammer down any sense of complacency. Winning one game, especially district is a big deal, now we drive home more than winning,” Hoover said.

Now comes a Pendleton County team to Vanceburg Friday in what can be a monumental game for the Lions. They win and virtually clinch themselves a playoff spot, something they haven’t done since the 2013 season.

“It’s huge, kids understand it. None of them have played in a playoff game. While we really want to bring one back to Vanceburg, getting them an extra game is huge as a whole. Getting that playoff experience and playing in November will only build us for the future. You can’t replicate playoff experience, it’s a different ballgame when you get that deep,” Hoover said.

They know they’ll have a challenge on their hands and not the same Pendleton team that turned it over seven times last week in a 43-8 loss to Mason County. The Wildcats defeated the Lions 46-8 last season in Butler.

”They certainly have faced their fair share of difficulties with COVID. I know they played last week with one day of preparation, I certainly know how hard that is. They’re a stingy team and will fly to the ball. They’re disciplined, Coach Burgs has got them playing very hard. They never quit and are constantly playing. Calling both sides of the ball and watching about every play I can from them, they will not quit and give everything they have every single play. We have to match their intensity, have to be disciplined on defense, can’t miss assignments. Have to maintain the attack mentality we had last week,” Hoover said.

Friday’s game is Military Night, the Lions will be given special camouflage uniforms by the Army National Guard to wear. Military members and Veterans will get in free to the game.

Kickoff is 7:30 in what the Lions hope is another building block for their program in their rebuild.