Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 2
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Texas at TCU
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo
ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia
ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina
ESPNU — Memphis at Temple
FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Stanford
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
CBS — Mississippi at Alabama
CBSSN — UCF at Navy
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.
FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.
SECN — Troy at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at SMU
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
6 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at UAB
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Penn St.
ACCN — Boston College at Clemson
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at LSU
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington
FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Brown at Columbia
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington
6:30 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
RUGBY
12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Leicester (Taped)
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-WTA Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals
Sunday, October 3
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington
CYCLING
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped)
FUTSAL
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania
12:50 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at New England
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped)
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Final
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3