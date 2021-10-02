Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, October 2

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Texas at TCU

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Buffalo

ESPN — Arkansas at Georgia

ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

ESPNU — Memphis at Temple

FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Stanford

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

CBS — Mississippi at Alabama

CBSSN — UCF at Navy

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.

SECN — Troy at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

6 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Air Force at New Mexico

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at UAB

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Penn St.

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

ESPNU — UConn at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at LSU

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at E. Washington

FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Hawaii

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Brown at Columbia

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

RUGBY

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Leicester (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-WTA Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals

Sunday, October 3

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington

CYCLING

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped)

FUTSAL

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania

12:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at New England

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped)

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3

