Panthers prevail in 4th over Paris

Fleming County’s Levi Denton runs upfield trying to shed a tackle from a Paris defender on a kickoff return, Friday, in Paris. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

PARIS – Staring down the possibility of a four-game losing streak, Fleming County needed their moment.

Already with four turnovers and two touchdowns nullified via penalty, the Panthers had another one called back as Levi Denton’s 83-yard kickoff return went for naught.

The Panthers dug in, drove 85-yards down the field to turn a 18-14 deficit into a 20-18 lead and eventually pulling away 28-18 over Paris on the road.

Three-game losing streak snapped. Confidence boosted.

“Wasn’t pretty at times, four turnovers that we had, three touchdowns taken off the board. You got to be proud of guys to have that gumption to stick in there to keep fighting and win a ballgame,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “It’s real easy when that number of things are going on to just fold. These kids were hungry man, we’ve been in this situation this year where we were right there and let it slip away. Proud of the way they kept fighting and won one tonight.”

Maybe it was their defining moment to turn things around as they head into district play next week.

“Our things has just been consistency. We allowed a third and 40 on their drive when they scored. Just some of those things we have to play a little smarter. Our guys play hard, we make some young mistakes with penalties and things, but we’re growing and we’re going to keep getting better,” Spencer said.

Fleming County was scratching at the door to open things up Friday night at Blanton Collier Stadium. But a penalty here or a turnover there kept Paris within striking distance. Paris did their best to return the favor, committing 14 turnovers for nearly 100 yards and coughing the ball up three times.

But Fleming County’s fourth quarter was the difference maker, outgaining Paris 109 to negative 12. The first score came on a Levi Denton 1-yard run to give the Panthers the 20-18 lead, Zeke Conn calling his own number on a five-yard run scamper, followed by a dive to the pylon for a crucial two-point conversion to make it a 10-point game.

The defense keyed by Landon Johnson’s three forced turnovers with a fumble recovery and two interceptions helped earn the victory.

“We knew if we stopped them on D, the O would take care of the job and put points on the board. It was important to force turnovers, our defensive line did great tonight,” Johnson said.

The Panthers came in with one of the better passing attacks in the state, but it was the running game that got them moving on the night with 239 yards led by Austin Trent’s 138 yards on 11 carries.

“It starts up front. Our offensive line play was efficient this game. Tonight was a restart for us, 1-0. We got our offensive line going, could run the ball, throw the ball and we got in a rhythm,” Trent said. “Second half we really started finding the run game and it opened holes down the field.”

Conn got the offense moving early with a 27-yard strike to Logan Pinkley for their sixth time this season to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead.

Jakari Ransom’s first of three rushing touchdowns tied things up at six in the second quarter.

After both teams traded turnovers, Caleb Igo dashed from 51 yards out to give the Panthers a 14-6 advantage.

It looked as if the Panthers were going to make it a two-score game before the half on a Caleb Igo interception return, but a roughing the passer penalty was called on the interception.

The ensuing play resulted in a 67-yard pass from William Puckett to MarQes Catlett to the Panther three, the Greyhounds punching it in on the next play from Ransom making it 14-12 at the half.

A pair of turnovers by Fleming on their first two possessions of the second half was answered by a Greyhounds touchdown, Ransom reaching paydirt again from three yards out to make it 18-14 in the latter stages of the third.

Igo’s kickoff return was called back, the Panthers dug deep and then found a way from there to earn the victory.

“Every game we tell the offensive line they’re the most important people on the field. I don’t care what kind of offense you run, your offensive line and defensive line determines who wins ball games. We had to have it tonight. Our offensive line came up big on drives and our defensive line came up big down the stretch there. Those guys in the trenches win ballgames for you. You don’t see their names in the paper all the time, but they win ball games for you,” Spencer said.

They’ll take on Powell County in Flemingsburg next week to open up Class 3A, 6th District play for them. Powell lost to Lewis County 40-18 on Friday night, so will enter at 0-1.

“We hang our hat on we haven’t lost a district game yet in this district. We’re going to keep that streak going and that’s our goal. We do that we don’t have to worry about RPIs and all that kind of stuff. Control your own destiny, we just got to win games and that’s our goal,” Spencer said.

PANTHERS 28, GREYHOUNDS 18

FLEMING COUNTY – 6-8-0-14 — 28

PARIS – 0-12-6-0 — 18

Scoring

1st Quarter

(FC) Conn 27-yard pass to Pinkley (5:57) Kick fails

2nd Quarter

(P) Ransom 10-yard run (8:44) Kick blocked

(FC) Igo 51-yard run (7:58) Conn pass to Denton

(P) Ransom 3-yard run (:37) Pass fails

3rd Quarter

(P) Ransom 3-yard run (1:07) Run fails

4th Quarter

(FC) Denton 1-yard run (5:50) Kick blocked

(FC) Conn 5-yard run (2:30) Conn run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Fleming 95 (Conn 7/12), Paris 147 (Puckett 3/12, Ransom 2/3, Jackson 1/1)

Rushing Yards: Fleming 239 (Trent 11-138, Igo 6-67, Denton 4-13, Conn 12-11, Johnson 1-10), Paris 85 (Ransom 17-50, Jackson 9-25, Bell 2-25, Vasovich 1-6, Catlett 3-(minus) 8, Puckett 4-(minus) 13)

Receiving: Fleming (Pinkley 6-70, Denton 1-25), Paris (Catlett 2-115, Arnett 2-16, Ransom 1-12, Bell 1-4)

Turnovers: Fleming 4, Paris 3

Penalties: Fleming 4-50, Paris 14-98

Records: Fleming County 2-3, Paris 3-2