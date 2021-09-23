HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sunday Night Lights? Royals moved to Sunday vs Pendleton

Evan Dennison [email protected]

For the first time in program history, Mason County will be playing a football game on a Sunday.

The Royals, who were set to play against Pendleton County at Phillip Sharp Middle School in Butler Friday night, had their game moved to Sunday due to the Wildcats still being in quarantine. Pendleton gets out of quarantine on Saturday due to COVID protocols and wanted a day to prepare for the first Class 3A, 6th district game of the season for the two.

Monday and Tuesday the field was unavailable due to prior commitments with soccer games, leaving Sunday the only day for availability at Sharp Middle School, the home field for the Wildcats.

Mason County enters at 2-2 after their most complete game of the season in a 34-0 shutout over Boyd County. Pendleton County has yet to win a game, coming in at 0-5 with two games listed as a forfeit due to COVID protocol. One of those two games will be made up as the Wildcats were originally scheduled to play Newport on September 3, but moved the game to October 29. The Wildcats were also scheduled to play Nicholas County last week, but had to forfeit due to being in protocol.

Pendleton has had a couple of different quarantines so far this season, unable to establish much of a rhythm with losses to Pike County Central (20-8), Dayton (20-16) and Henry County (45-0). Their schedule has been all out of whack due to protocols, gamedays on two Saturdays, a Monday and now a Sunday.

The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

BRACKEN COUNTY CANCELED VS DAYTON

Bracken County is in COVID protocol and had to cancel their game with Dayton on Friday.

The Polar Bears were set to have homecoming against the Green Devils, but had to cancel. The game will not be made up, neither team having the same open date the rest of the way. Dayton was able to pick up a game with Fairview on Friday, therefore the game will not be counted as a forfeit for the Polar Bears.

Bracken County does have an open date on October 15, and if the right fit, will try to pick up a game that week, most likely on the road due to it being their fall break that week.

Bracken County is 3-2 on the season, coming off a 40-16 loss to Frankfort last week.

They’re scheduled to return to action October 1 when they host Paris for their first Class A, 5th District game of the season for the two.

