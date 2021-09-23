Sunday Night Lights? Royals moved to Sunday vs Pendleton

The KHSAA released the first set of RPI rankings on Monday for football.

So what does it mean?

Well, right now, not too much. But it does give a glimpse of what to expect come November once the postseason rolls around.

While other sports have RPI “Ratings Percentage Index” it bears most meaning in football as it helps determine playoff matchups. When realignment came about in 2019, the KHSAA was looking for ways to minimize travel as much as possible in postseason matchups. While it’s logistically impossible to avoid long travel games, the RPI and new playoff system has helped minimize those trips as much as possible.

The RPI is a tool developed for all team sports by using the official KHSAA/Riherds Scoreboard data. It is provided for a variety of reasons, including district tiebreaking and bracketing in specific sports (football), as well as a means to increase publicity, interest and promotion.

RPI measures a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules (margin of victory is not a factor). RPI is calculated from the team’s Winning Percentage (WP), the Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OWP) and the Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage (OOWP). These three components are combined to produce the RPI using the following formula: RPI = (WP * WPVAL) + (OWP * OWPVAL) + (OOWP * OOWPVAL).

The RPI uses the following final calculation:

WPVAL shall be .35 (or 35 percent)

OWPVAL shall be .35 (or 35 percent)

OOWPVAL shall be .30 (or 30 percent)

Now, to what all this means.

District play, and especially this season may have tiebreakers or forfeits due to the 2021 COVID policy laid out by the KHSAA. If a tiebreaker is needed to determine seeding for the postseason, the RPI will decide the tie.

Once a district champion is crowned after the first two weeks of postseason play, the RPI will then determine who plays who for a regional championship. Again, to reduce travel as much as possible, in each class, Districts 1-4 will be matched up based off the highest RPI ranked team versus the lowest one left. The two teams in the middle would then make the other matchup in those respective districts, the higher ranked team getting homefield. Same goes for districts 5-8 on the other side of the bracket.

Once each class is down to the final four teams, the RPI will then determine the highest ranked team to play the lowest, with the middle two facing off, the higher ranked team getting homefield for that game.

The state championship game would have no bearing with the RPI since it’s played at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Now, for what all this is worth locally, let’s take a look.

In the Class 3A, 6th District that has Mason County, Fleming County, Lewis County, Pendleton County and Powell County, the Royals currently have the highest RPI rating at .47160, putting them 20th in 3A. Fleming County is next at .35540, Powell County third at .29701, Lewis County fourth .27715 and Pendleton County fifth at .24281.

This means the winner of the district is currently looking at a road game for the regional championship. As it stands today, they’d be set to face Lawrence County in Louisa if they were to win the Class 3A, 8th District. The Bulldogs are the highest rated team in Districts 5-8 and second in the state behind Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL).

While it’s a long look ahead, it gives teams a sense of where they stand today.

Mason County and Fleming County are the only teams to collect victories prior to district play starting Friday and the two look to be headed on a path come October 8 for who will get homefield for the first two weeks of the postseason to determine the district champion.

The other regional matchup for Districts 5-8 would be Russell hosting Bell County. Russell is currently rated fifth, Bell County ninth. Lawrence County beat Russell head-to-head, so it would take a lot for the Red Devils to pass them.

In the Class A, 5th District that features Bracken County, Bishop Brossart, Nicholas County and Paris, the Mustangs hold claim to the top spot with a .69019 rating, putting them eighth in 1A. Paris (.56605), Nicholas County (.51811) and Bracken County (.49744) then follow, coming in 14th, 20th and 23rd, respectively.

As of today, the district winner would then most likely be looking at a matchup at Raceland for a regional title. The Rams are rated at .71196 and fifth in Class 1A. Pikeville would host Williamsburg in the other regional final for Districts 5-8.

Again, this is all premature, but gives a glimpse of what to maybe look for come the third Friday in November when these matchups will come about.

The key to all of this is of course is winning the district first and then going from there.