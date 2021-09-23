Throwback Thursday

September 21, 2021
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (10) 5-0 109 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 5-0 99 2
3. Raceland – 3-1 73 3
4. Sayre – 4-0 69 4
5. Williamsburg – 2-1 52 5
6. Bethlehem – 4-1 45 8
7. Newport Central Catholic – 3-2 43 6
8. Russellville – 4-1 41 9
9. Paintsville – 2-2 33 7
10. Bishop Brossart – 5-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 9. Hazard 9. Betsy Layne 3.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Beechwood (6) 5-0 103 1
2. Lex. Christian (5) 5-0 102 2
3. Mayfield – 5-0 88 3
4. Middlesboro – 5-0 79 4
5. Danville – 3-2 56 5
6. Green Co. – 4-0 46 9
7. Murray – 2-1 43 7
8. Hancock Co. – 4-1 31 6
9. Metcalfe Co. – 3-2 19 10
10. Caldwell Co. – 3-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: West Carter 10. McLean Co. 8. Butler Co. 6.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bardstown (7) 4-0 106 1
2. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 4-0 102 2
3. Mercer Co. – 4-1 82 4
4. Lawrence Co. – 4-0 68 5
5. Union Co. – 4-1 53 3
6. Glasgow – 4-1 52 T7
7. Bell Co. – 3-1 48 6
8. Taylor Co. – 4-1 34 9
9. Russell – 3-2 33 T7
10. Ashland Blazer – 2-3 18 10
Others receiving votes: Estill Co. 5. East Carter 2. Henry Co. 1. Rockcastle Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (9) 5-0 108 1
2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-1 99 4
3. Johnson Central – 3-2 77 3
4. Lou. Central – 3-2 74 5
5. Lex. Catholic – 4-1 71 2
6. Logan Co. – 3-2 37 6
7. Franklin Co. – 2-3 34 7
8. Letcher County Central – 3-1 29 T8
9. John Hardin – 2-2 26 T8
10. Wayne Co. – 3-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Holmes 14. Knox Central 9. Hopkinsville 5. Hopkins Co. Central 1. Bourbon Co. 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (10) 5-0 108 1
2. South Warren – 3-1 79 2
3. Owensboro – 4-1 77 5
4. Woodford Co. (1) 5-0 66 8
5. Highlands – 3-2 53 3
6. Bowling Green – 3-2 47 4
7. North Laurel – 4-0 29 10
8. Scott Co. – 2-2 27 9
9. Graves Co. – 4-1 26 NR
10. Greenwood – 5-0 21 NR
(tie) Southwestern – 3-1 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Cov. Catholic 19. Great Crossing 14. Cooper 9. South Laurel 9.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (11) 4-0 110 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier – 3-1 98 2
3. Lou. Ballard – 4-1 74 4
4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 4-1 63 3
5. Lex. Bryan Station – 3-1 58 5
6. Lou. Trinity – 0-5 47 6
7. Ryle – 4-1 46 8
8. Daviess Co. – 4-1 28 9
9. Madison Central – 4-1 26 NR
10. Henderson Co. – 3-1 24 10
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 11. Lou. Eastern 2. Dixie Heights 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Courier Journal, Louisville, Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.