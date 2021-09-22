As the KHSAA soccer postseason lingers in less than two weeks, the 38th District found out who their postseason opponent would be during Wednesday’s district tournament draw.

The draw, conducted via Google meets paired up each team on the boys’ and girls’ side for the boys’ tournament slated to start with semifinal play on October 4 for the boys, October 5 for the girls.

The boys championship will then be October 6, the girls championship October 7.

BOYS

In the boys’ bracket, Mason County is paired with Pendleton County, squaring off on the 4th at 5:30 p.m., St. Patrick and Harrison County will follow at 8 p.m. that evening.

All games will be played at Mason County Intermediate School, the championship taking place on the 6th at 6 p.m.

The Royals have already defeated the Wildcats, 7-2 back on August 19. Mason County sits at 5-8 on the season with three regular season games remaining, Pendleton County failing to win a game yet at 0-12 with two regular season games remaining.

This marks the fourth straight year the two have been paired up with one another in the semis. The Royals have won the last two as they look to repeat as district champs.

On the other side of the bracket is St. Patrick taking on Harrison County at 8 p.m. This is also the fourth straight year the two have faced off in the semis, Harrison winning all three prior meetings.

The Thorobreds are 6-3-3 on the season with three regular season games remaining. They defeated the Saints 8-2 back on September 2. St. Patrick is 3-10 on the season with three regular season games to go. In the 8-2 defeat to the Thorobreds, they were a man down, having to play the game with just 10 players.

Since the 38th District formed with these four teams in 2012, Pendleton County and Harrison County have won the title four times, Mason County with one.

GIRLS

The same pairings on the boys’ side are on the girls’ side, just the times have flipped. All games will be played at Sharp Middle School in Butler, the championship taking place on the 7th at 6 p.m.

Starting semifinal play off on October 5 will be St. Patrick and Harrison County at 5:30 p.m. The Fillies defeated St. Patrick via mercy rule on September 2, 10-0. Harrison is currently 8-5-1 on the season with three regular season games remaining. The Lady Saints are 4-6 with three regular season games remaining.

Mason County and Pendleton County will play in the nightcap at 8 p.m. Pendleton defeated Mason 5-1 back on August 23. The Lady Royals are heating up as the regular season comes to a close, winners of five straight and improving their record to 6-5-1 with three regular season games remaining. Pendleton is 2-10, but three of those losses have come via forfeit due to the COVID protocol policy.

Since the 38th District formed with these four teams, Harrison County has won it eight out of nine years, Pendleton County the other winner in 2014.

The 10th Region tournaments will follow the next week with both the champion and runner-up making it to the regional tournament.