C.D Blair had the unique distinction of playing for Coach Adolph Rupp’s first team at the University of Kentucky.

C.D was a star for the Ewing High Pirates on the hardwood and he chose to play for the new UK Wildcat coach, Adolph Rupp in the 1931-32 season.

After his playing days in Lexington, he returned to Flemingsburg, and he was named the head basketball coach for the Flemingsburg High Bobcats in 1935. Coach Blair was the coach of Flemingsburg Bobcats until he joined the Army in 1941. After serving his country, he enrolled in the University of Louisville Dentistry School. A 1950 graduate of the University of Louisville College of Dentistry, Dr. Blair conducted his practice in dentistry in Flemingsburg for 27 years. He also served as chairman of the Fleming County Board of Education for 22 years. Dr. Blair was very instrumental in bringing many factories to Flemingsburg. Dr. Blair passed away in 1994.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that former Eastern Kentucky football player, Wally Chambers of the Chicago Bears was named Defensive rookie of the year. The first to answer were Peggy Frame, Tom Posey, Mallory Denham and Steven Peed.

This week’s question: What former Georgetown College basketball player was a member of the 1972 USA Olympic basketball team that lost in a most controversial finish to Russia?

Last week: 19-1 (50-10 YTD, 83%)

This week’s picks:

Appalachian State over Marshall: The Herd will have trouble keeping up with the Mountaineers offense.

Wisconsin over Notre Dame: The Irish are in for a physical game in Chicago, I take the Badgers by two.

Purdue over Illinois: Purdue should dominate on both sides of the ball in this Big 10 game.

Ohio State over Akron: The Buckeyes will score over 60 points in this mismatch.

Kentucky over South Carolina: The Wildcats did not look sharp last week, but they will have enough to win this road game.

Indiana over Western Kentucky: The Hoosiers let one slip away last week, they take care of business vs the Toppers.

Iowa over Colorado State: If you have not noticed, the Hawkeyes are good this year.

Florida State over Louisville: The Noles have not won a game this year, I pick them to upset the Cards.

Oklahoma State over Kansas State: This will be a hard-fought game, but I take the Cowboys by three.

Georgia over Vanderbilt: The Dogs can score as many points as possible in this SEC game.

Oklahoma over West Virginia: The Mountaineers can score, but so can the Sooners.

Mississippi State over LSU: My upset pick of the week as the Dogs will win by two.

Florida over Tennessee: The Gators gave it all last week vs the Tide and this week they will win by 14.

Michigan over Rutgers: It appears that the Maize and Blue are a pretty good team this year.

Texas A&M over Arkansas: The Hogs are very tough and playing well and they did beat Texas, but I think the Aggies can win by one.

Michigan State over Nebraska: The Spartans are rolling and this one will be a battle, but I take Sparty.

Oregon over Arizona: The Ducks will put up over 50 as the Wildcats defense is spotty.

Clemson over North Carolina State: This one has upset written all over it, but I still pick the Tigers.

Texas over Texas Tech: Big time scoring in this one, but I pick the Longhorns by six.

USC over Oregon State: USC has an interim coach, but I pick them to win by 8.