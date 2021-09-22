Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, September 22

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Iowa

8 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Auburn

10 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Washington

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit (1 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at HFX Wanderers FC, Quarterfinal

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Alianza FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: León vs. Seattle, Final, Las Vegas

FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16 1st Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

