Royals 3rd, Lady Royals 4th at 2A Championships

Mason County’s boys golf team finished third at the Kentucky 2A Championships on Monday at Owensboro Country Club. (Submitted)

<p>Mason County’s girls golf team finished fourth at the Kentucky 2A Championships on Monday at Owensboro Country Club. (Submitted)</p>

The inaugural Kentucky 2A golf championships were held on Monday at Owensboro Country Club to determine the 2A team and individual champion.

Mason County’s boys and girls golf teams made the long trip to Owensboro after qualifying out of Section 5 to go compete in the event.

The Royals finished third out of eight teams, shooting a 309 on the day.

The team was led by Logan Shepherd with a two-over-par 74 and finishing in sixth place individually.

Following Shepherd was eighth grader Jake Feldhaus with a 76 and finishing in a tie for ninth. From there, Mason Butler shot a 78, Grant Owens with a 81 and Kaden Grooms a 82.

Christian Academy-Louisville was the team winner with a score of 293, topping Taylor County by 10 strokes in second with a 303.

The individual winner was CAL’s Matthew Troutman at three-under with a 69, edging out his teammate Brady Smith with a 70. Those two were the only ones to finish under par, three others ending their day at even par.

A total of 49 boys’ golfers competed in the event.

The Lady Royals finished fourth out of five teams with a 425 on the day.

Mason County was paced by Macey Littleton with a 94 and finished in 13th place.

Following Littleton was Laci Burns with a 108, Maura Hartman at 110, Morgan Parker 113 and Sydney Ullery 124.

Russell County was the team winner with a 346, winning with ease, runner-up Marion County 47 strokes behind them with a 393.

Russell County’s McKenzie Trautman shot four-under and won the individual tournament by 11 strokes. Franklin-Simpson’s Conleigh Wilson defeated Western Hills Adisyn Fox in a playoff for runner-up after both finished with 79’s in 18 holes.

Next up for the Royals and Lady Royals is the 12th Region tournament. The Lady Royals will play at Eagle Trace in Morehead on Monday, the Royals hosting the regional tournament at Laurel Oaks on Tuesday.

A total of 44 girls’ golfers competed in the event.

