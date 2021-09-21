Royals 3rd, Lady Royals 4th at 2A Championships

September 18, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 18
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
11 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped)
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio (Lightweights), Bakersfield, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Miami
ACCN — Albany at Syracuse
BTN — N. Illinois at Michigan
CBSSN — UConn at Army
ESPN — Cincinnati at Indiana
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Buffalo
ESPNU — Boston College at Temple
FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma
FS1 — Virginia Tech at West Virginia
NBCSN — Hampton vs. Howard, Washington
SECN — New Mexico at Texas A&M
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Minnesota at Colorado
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson
BTN — Kent St. at Iowa
CBS — Alabama at Florida
CBSSN — SMU at Louisiana Tech
ESPN — Florida St. at Wake Forest
FOX — Southern Cal at Washington St.
FS1 — Tulsa at Ohio St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis
ESPNU — Colorado St. at Toledo
SECN — Georgia Southern at Arkansas
4:15 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arkansas St. at Washington
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at San Diego St.
ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Auburn at Penn St.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
FS2 — Utah St. at Air Force
PAC-12N — Stony Brook at Oregon
SECN — Central Michigan at LSU
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi
ESPNU — Stanford at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Boise St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Iowa St. at UNLV
10:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at UCLA
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — San Jose St. at Hawaii
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Louisville at Nebraska
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis (Light-Heavyweights), San Jose, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston
2 p.m.
BALLY — L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati
4 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Colorado at Washington
7 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Liga MX: Pachuca at Guadalajara (Taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals
Sunday, September 19
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped)
12 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
6 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped)
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.
FS1 — Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — UMass at Wake Forest
2 p.m.
ACCN — Iowa at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern Cal
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Stanford at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati
4 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville
FOX — Cincinnati at Chicago
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped)
RUGBY
12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.
4 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix
5 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago