NCAA Football AP Top 25

LADY ROYALS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT (Girls Soccer)

The Mason County Lady Royals soccer team got their fourth straight win with a 10-0 triumph over Greenup County.

The wealth of goals was spread out as Morgan Carpenter and Riley Durham scored two goals, Alexis Decker, Kynedee Mauney, Alaina Poe, Emily Wood, Sarah Payne and Chloe Cracraft scored the others. They also had seven assists in the game, Chyann Datko with two, Kaelynn Henning with two, Poe, Wood and Nariyah Harrison the others.

Henning got the clean sheet in net, recording four saves, Amayah Gardner also with a save.

During the four-game streak, the Lady Royals have outscored teams 29-3 during the streak and have improved their record to 5-5-1.

They return to action Monday when they host Paris.

SAINTS SWEEP FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (Boys and Girls Soccer)

The St. Patrick Saints got their third win of the season in a 5-3 victory over Frankfort Christian on Saturday.

Laythan Garcia recorded a hat trick and added two assists to be a part of all five goals while Allan Briseno scored two goals and added two assists.

Caleb Poczatek had 15 saves in net.

The win improves St. Patrick to 3-10.

For the Lady Saints, Allison Hughes scored all five goals in St. Patrick’s 5-2 victory over Frankfort Christian on Saturday.

Chloe Little had two assists, Caroline Poczatek also adding one. Caroline Day had 16 saves in net.

The win gets St. Patrick to 4-6 on the season as they host Fleming County on Tuesday.

ROYALS 9TH AT ALL-STATE, LILES 30TH (Boys Golf)

The Mason County Royals finished ninth out of 15 teams at the KGCA All-State tournament in Lexington this weekend.

The top 15 teams in the state were invited to come play based off All-state points collected in tournament play throughout the season. The Royals shot a 314 on Saturday and a 313 on Sunday at the UK Club in Lexington.

The Royals were led by Logan Shepherd in the 36-hole tournament, finishing at 10-over in a tie for 41st.

Grant Owens finished 14-over, Jake Feldhaus 17-over and Kaden Grooms 17-over and Mason Butler 18-over.

Lewis County’s Logan Liles finished in a tie for 30th over the weekend. He was one of just eight players under par on Saturday at one-under par and in a tie for sixth. Liles shot a 79 on Sunday to finish the tournament six-over.

The Royals will be right back at it again on Monday when they travel to Owensboro to compete in the Kentucky 2A Championships at Owensboro Country Club. Eight teams that qualified in their regional sectional qualified for the tournament.

Marshall County won the team tournament with a score of three-under, Taylor County’s Luke Coyle won at 11-under.

LADY ROYALS 5TH AT BOYD COUNTY, ROYALS 6TH (Cross Country)

Mason County’s girls cross country team was down two of their top seven runners and finished in fifth at the Boyd County Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Royals were led by Layla Henderson (19:29) in fifth, followed by Paige Decker (20:08) in 11th. Elizabeth Lavinder finished 14th (20:47), Kynedee Mauney in 38th (23:06) and Kylee Howe in 54th (24:13) to round out the top five for the Lady Royals. Alyssa Bisotti and Jennifer Buttery did not run in the meet.

Dashawn Overly led the Royals in the meet with a 38th place finish (19:34). Following Overly was Peyton Ullery in 41st (19:44), Cole Wright in 58th (20:39), Elijah Reed 65th (21:02) and Jackson Truesdell 71st (21:21) rounding out the Royals top five.

AUGUSTA 3RD AT DOUBLE S STAMPEDE (Cross Country)

The Augusta boys cross country team finished third out of nine teams at the Double S Stampede in Georgetown on Saturday.

Matt Jones (18:40) was the top Panthers finisher in eighth. Grayson Miller (19:00) placed 11th, Mike Jones (19:27) in 15th. Bryant Curtis (20:09) in 23rd and Eli Cline (28:19) in 64th rounded out the top five Panthers runners. They were down one of their top five runners as Conner Snapp did not run on Saturday.

Lady Panthers Braylie Curtis finished 17th out of 50 runners in a time of 23:35.

POLAR BEARS SNAP 3-GAME WINNING STREAK, LOSE TO FRANKFORT (Football)

Bracken County lost to Frankfort 40-16 on Friday night, snapping their three-game winning streak.

The Polar Bears were able to churn out 231 yards rushing, but couldn’t get anything going in the passing game as they were unable to complete a pass in the game.

Payton Tully racked up 115 rushing yards and a touchdown, Austin Holder with 66 rushing yards and a score and Charlie Schultz with 50 rushing yards.

Bracken County (3-2) looks to regroup on Friday when they host Dayton.