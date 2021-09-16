Polar Bears enjoying early season success

Winning cures a lot of things.
Especially for a program that hasn’t seen much of it lately.
The Bracken County football team is off to a 3-1 start in 2021 thanks to an all-around effort and a group that believes.
“That’s what it is. All the kids are buying into the system and believing in themselves. It’s not about me or the coaching, we have them take on ownership,” Polar Bears coach Simon Clouse said.
The Polar Bears enter Friday night’s contest with Frankfort, their toughest opponent yet with some confidence, riding a three-game winning streak and consecutive blowout victories over Caverna and Trimble County.
They’ve done it with offense, they’ve done it with defense. They’ve done it with balance on the offensive side of the ball and forcing turnovers and sure tackling on the defensive side of the ball.
It was no secret the running game was going to be the strength of the team entering the season and we’ll get to that in a second. But the passing game led by quarterback Charlie Schultz has been a pleasant surprise. Schultz, a senior, hasn’t really played since his freshman year and won the quarterback battle in the preseason.
He’s thrown for 525 yards and six touchdowns in the Polar Bears first four games. He’s developed some repour with Ethan Hunt and Chase Wilson on the outside, the two combining for nine receptions, 334 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’ve been able to pass it some with success and take the top off the defense. We’ve got some guys that can get a few yards and beat their man 1-on-1,” Clouse said.
That helps open up the run game for one of the best running backs in Class A in Payton Tully. Tully is off to a sensational start to the season, rushing for 639 yards and five touchdowns. The yardage is tops for Class A, touchdowns good for eighth. Tully is breaking off 7.6 yards per carry and averaging 160 yards per game.
“He’s surprised me a lot with his long run ability. All his touchdowns are 30-plus yards it seems. He’s earning it. You go back and watch film and all of his touches don’t look like a lot, then he breaks one off. He’s our workhorse and going to get the ball a lot. He’s moved himself into the third leading rusher in school history,” Clouse said
If Tully stays on pace, he’ll end up the second leading rusher in program history behind Tad Fisher.
The defense hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a game and have currently yielded 41 points in four games. Having forced 13 turnovers certainly helps. Having sure tackling does too, led by Caleb Jefferson and Robert Cracraft. The two have combined for 97 tackles on the season, Jefferson forcing three fumbles while the secondary has picked off eight passes led by Codee Lippert with three.
“Defensively before the season started we knew we’d be ahead of the game. Our defensive coordinator DJ Powell has done a great job of putting kids in the right positions and they’ve been making plays. Defense has been lights out all the way through,” Clouse said.
While Friday’s contest in Frankfort will give them a good measuring stick on the progress they’ve made, they know the real season begins October 1 when they host Paris for their first Class A, 5th District matchup of the season.
For now, the Polar Bears are enjoying themselves and finding out this winning thing is pretty fun.
“They’re upbeat. We got that first win at Lewis County and felt like it took the monkey off the back. They’re seeing the success on the field and buying into the coaching. Winning three games in a row has been great, but they want more and that’s what we’re striving to do right now,” Clouse said. “Coming into the season, not a lot of people saw us winning, but our guys are believing they can come out and win every Friday. Every once in a while a county school has a team that makes a deep run in the playoffs. Why not us? That’s our new motto and we’re taking it to heart.”