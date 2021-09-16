Throwback Thursday

September 16, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Lathan Kirk, the former Maysville High star in action for Thomas More vs. Northern Kentucky University. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lathan Kirk, the former Maysville High star in action for Thomas More vs. Northern Kentucky University. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lathan Kirk, the former Maysville High star in action for Thomas More vs. Northern Kentucky University. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes