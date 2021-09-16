Sports on TV

September 16, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 16

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Nurburging, Germany (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

8 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta

12:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — NY Giants at Washington

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

Trending Recipes