Sports on TV

Mason County was able to set the tone in the first 16 minutes against their crosstown rival St. Patrick at Wald Park on Tuesday.

The Royals rattled three goals off quickly, building a 3-0 advantage and went on for a 7-2 victory over the Saints, their first over their crosstown rival since 2018.

Gavin Cracraft and Hayden Leet stayed hot, both recording hat tricks in the victory. The two now have a combined 34 goals in 11 games, accounting for 75 percent of the team’s goal scoring so far this season.

“We’ve got plenty of others capable of making the proper touches, making runs that those two would normally make,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said. “A lot of it for those two is knowing where those guys are going to be before they make a run. That’s something they’ve developed playing together for as long as they have has helped that come about. Even more so specifically this year from game one to today they’ve created that cohesiveness that they didn’t have maybe last year.”

The win gets the Royals within one game of .500 after a 0-4 start to the season, currently at 5-6. They’re now 2-1 in district play with wins over the Saints and Pendleton County and a one-goal loss to Harrison County last week. They’ll get another shot at the Thorobreds on Thursday.

“We’ll be a little bit more prepared this time, little more creative than we were last time. Fingers crossed you see a different team than what we saw last week. I’m glad we get another chance before district and ready to prove we’re different than last time,” Forsythe said.

After the first barrage of goals, the Saints were able to settle in a bit. They kept the Royals scoreless the rest of the half, thanks to some solid defending by Chase Walton and Sam Porter in the back and a plethora of diving saves from keeper Caleb Poczatek, who ended with 17 saves in the contest.

“The guys came out the second half strong, think we got gassed toward the end with just one sub on the bench. We had a spark in us after the early stages in the game, thought we’d get back into it and Mason County just pulled away, got to give props to them,” Saints coach Father Michael Black said. “We just need to get more fitness, we have a couple guys out for various reasons and hopefully they can come back and provide some support for Chase (Walton) and Sam (Porter) in the back. Chase played good, got to give a shout out to Sam, he played lights out tonight. He did everything I asked him to do.”

The Royals struck quickly to start the second half, Juaquin Carlos netting his fourth goal of the season a minute into the half.

The Saints first goal came from Allan Briseno on a free kick from about 30 yards out, just over the outstretched hands of Royals keeper Andrew Moore, who ended with six saves on the day.

But the Royals back line spearheaded by Juan Ayala did its job for most of the rest of the way, allowing a late goal in the 78th minute when Laythan Garcia scored.

“If it weren’t for Juan and the back four we have right now I wouldn’t have that confidence to put in a JV keeper or putting JV players in and giving them some minutes at the varsity level. It speaks volumes of those guys on the back line, having trust in them to allow those other guys to get some time,” Forsythe said.

Cracraft made it 5-1 with his third goal of the night, a nifty touch to side dribble past a diving Poczatek and slip it into the back of the net. Leet added two more late in the 74th and 78th minute on breakway opportunities with the Saints defense worn down.

The Saints loss is their fifth in a row as they dropped to 2-10 on the season. They’ll return to action Saturday when they play at Frankfort Christian. After three straight games of starting the game at least a man down, the Saints were able to field a full 11 players on Tuesday.

“It’s been a rough one. A rough couple years. Fighting through a pandemic, fighting through school, protocols, quarantines and the whole thing. It’s been difficult. I’m proud of these kids, low numbers that we’re fighting, but these kids are coming out and giving everything they have and at the end of the day that’s all I can ask. Give me 110 percent on the field and I feel like everyone did today and that’s something we can build on moving forward,” Black said.

The Royals finished with 35 shots in their relentless attack, 24 of them on goal. Leet, Cracraft, Ryan Skaggs, Austin Moreland and Ayala added assists.

“It’s always hard to come on someone else’s field, especially when the dimensions are a whole lot different than what they’re used to. They’re used to playing on this, we’re not. Field looks a whole lot better than in the past, much better shape. But shorter field, you have to get your passes together, got to communicate a lot more because of tighter spaces and I think they did that today,” Forsythe said.

ROYALS 7, SAINTS 2

MASON COUNTY — 3-4 — 7

SAINT PATRICK — 0-2 — 2

Game Stats

Goals: Mason — Leet 3 (10’, 74’, 78’), Cracraft 3 (15’, 16’, 61’), Carlos (41’), St. Patrick — Briseno (44’), Garcia (78’)

Shots (On Goal): Mason 35 (24), St. Patrick 12 (9)

Saves: Mason 7 (Moore 6, Pugh 1), St. Patrick 17 (Poczatek)

Corner Kicks: Mason 5, St. Patrick 2

Fouls: Mason 8, St. Patrick 0

Offsides: Mason 6, St. Patrick 1

Records: Mason County 5-6, St. Patrick 2-10