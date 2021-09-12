HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Weekend Roundup: Lady Royals win 2A sectional, Polar Bears 3-1, Lady Panthers 10-3

Evan Dennison [email protected]
The Mason County Lady Royals girls golf team won the Kentucky 2A, Section 5 championship on Saturday at Cynthiana Country Club. (Submitted)

LADY ROYALS WIN 2A SECTIONAL (Girls Golf)

The Mason County Lady Royals golf team won the Kentucky 2A, Section 5 championship on Saturday at Cynthiana Country Club.

The Lady Royals shot a 415, defeating Harrison County by 11 strokes to claim the title.

Mason County was led by Macey Littleton who shot a 90. Littleton was followed by Maura Hartman with a 101, Laci Burns carding a 111, Morgan Parker a 123 and Syndey Ullery with a 125. Bayley Shepherd shot a 117 as an individual.

Harrison County’s Hadley Crump (88) and Elaine Vaughn (100) qualified for the 2A state tournament as individuals.

The 2A state championship will take place September 20 in Owensboro at Owensboro Country Club.

POLAR BEARS OFF TO 3-1 START (Football)

Often on the other side the past two seasons, the Bracken County football team recorded their second straight lopsided victory on Friday with a 42-0 triumph over Trimble County on Friday night.

The Polar Bears racked up 466 yards of offense in the win, getting a balanced attack with 244 passing yards and 222 rushing yards.

Charlie Schultz threw for 223 yards and two scores, rushing for 48 yards and another score.

Payton Gilvin had 218 all-purpose yards, getting 143 on the ground on 14 carries with a touchdown and catching three passes for 75 yards. Ethan Hunt had three catches for 108 yards, Brayden Girdler catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Chase Wilson later on in the game.

The defense forced three turnovers, Austin Holder recovering a fumble and recording eight tackles, Claeb Jefferson intercepting a pass and making seven tackles. Caleb Emery also recovered a fumble.

Bracken County is now 3-1 and plays at Frankfort on Friday in what is expected to see quite the step up in competition from what they’ve seen in the last two weeks.

MASON COUNTY MERCY RULES GREENUP (Girls Soccer)

Mason County’s girls soccer team defeated Greenup County 10-0 on Saturday.

The Lady Royals got two goals apiece from Riley Durham and Kynedee Mauney, while Chyann Datko, Kaelynn Henning, Sarah Payne, Makayla Howard, Alaina Poe and Nariyah Harrison all found the back of the net for their second win (2-5-1) of the season. Datko and Harrison also added assists.

Amayah Gardner had two saves in goal for the shutout.

The Lady Royals return to the field on Monday when they play at Ripley.

LADY PANTHERS IMPROVE TO 10-3 (Girls soccer)

Fleming County’s girls soccer team got their 10th win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Estill County on Saturday.

Haylee Applegate and Irenea Hicks got the goals for Fleming, Macy Perkins getting an assist.

Hadlee Hazelrigg had eight saves in goal.

The Lady Panthers have the week off before returning to action September 20 at home versus West Carter.

