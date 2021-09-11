Lady Royals 2nd, Augusta 6th at Mason County XC Invitational

Augusta’s Grayson Miller looks up at his time as he nears the finish line. Miller set a PR time of 18:13.84 in the meet at Mason County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

It was a busy day loaded with runners from the varsity level all the way down to elementary school on the grounds of the Carmeuse/Mason County Schools Indoor Athletic Complex on Saturday for the Mason County Cross Country Invitational.

A picture perfect morning for running conditions mixed in with 45 schools and roughly 1,400 runners took to the course that has been altered from previous years due to the groundbreaking of construction on the new Mason County middle school.

The boys varsity race had 158 runners while the girls had 116 in it, the field loaded with some top flight competition from around the state.

“We were off about 10 percent from the race in 2019, but a great turnout today,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “We just talked about amongst ourselves really to basically never having done a meet here with everything so different today. First time doing some things with a new course, we feel like it went flawless and worked out how we thought it would.”

In the boys’ race, Lexington Catholic’s John Reinhart (16:37.46) came out on top, edging Campbell County’s Jonathan Christopher (16:37.85) by less than a half-second for first.

In the girls’ race, Lexington Catholic also snagged the top spot, Caroline Beiting (18:57.67) topping Mason County’s Layla Henderson (19:01.85) for the top spot. Henderson set a PR in the meet and just missed out on repeating as the top time, winning the 2020 race.

Henderson is back to full strength after missing most of the track season in the spring with an injury and was pleased with her run on Saturday.

“Had a good race, it was a packed course so second out of that is really exciting. Got a PR so that’s also good,” Henderson said. “Our course is very challenging, but kind of went into the race not worrying about that, just worrying about competing with the opponents and just keeping my head up through the race and not getting distracted.”

Henderson was one of four Lady Royal runners to finish in the top 14. Paige Decker (20:07.56) finished eighth, Elizabeth Lavinder (20:17.86) placed 10th and Alyssa Bisotti (20:39.11) placed 14th as the Lady Royals finished second out of 13 teams in the team results behind Lexington Catholic, who won with 53 points to the Lady Royals 69.

Kynedee Mauney rounded out the top five for the Lady Royals, finishing 43rd (22:55.28). Jennifer Buttery (22:56.87) was 45th, Hadley Maher (24:24.81) 66th.

Lavinder and Mauney also had PR’s in the race.

“I can usually tell how well they ran based off the look on their faces. Everyone looked pretty pleased. If you put four in the top 15, especially with a field like this, I’ll take that every day of the week,” Kachler said. “Entering the season we were in search of that No. 5 runner and feel like that’s coming along. Mauney had a PR, Buttery was right behind her. Jennifer has been injured and she’s building her strength back up. This was Kynedee’s third cross country race ever.”

The top 40 earned medals on the day, Augusta’s Braylie Curtis earning one with a 36th place finish (22:30.49).

“She ran a minute faster then she did here on Tuesday. Braylie is continuing to work back and get back in good shape,” Panthers coach Tim Litteral said.

St. Patrick’s Hadley Mellenkamp finished 104th (28:51.14), Bracken County’s McKinley Dietrich 107th (31:37.77).

Augusta’s boys finished sixth out of 20 teams thanks to having their top five runners finish in the top 50. The Panthers were paced by Matthew Jones with a PR (17:53.14) on the day, finishing 22nd. Jones was followed by Conner Snapp (18:08.16) in 31st, Grayson Miller (18:13.84) with a PR in 34th, Michael Jones (18:32.77) in 43rd with a PR and Bryant Curtis (18:41.57) in 48th.

Miller’s PR was nearly a minute off his previous best time.

“He PR’d here on Tuesday by about 10 seconds and almost a minute today. A strong run from Grayson. Looking at our top five we were 22-48, that’s a pretty good pack right there and that’s with Bryant not racing for two weeks with an injury. We’ve had some guys out with some injuries, so just trying to get everyone back 100 percent as much as possible,” Litteral said. “Just positive on how we’re working and how we’re buying in on just not the training, but all the other stuff. The nutrition and the rest and the stretching and the hydration hopefully will continue to pay off for them.”

Rounding out the Augusta runners were Eli Cline in 121st (22:41.57) and John Paul Cordle in 152nd (29:02.69) as they both set PR’s.

The Panthers had 169 points in the meet. Finishing first was Villa Madonna with 72 points, Highlands in second with 94 points. Augusta was the third place Class A team in the meet.

“You’ve got Villa Madonna and Bishop Brossart who are the top in our class and we knew that. You’ve got teams like Highlands and Boyd County who are always good, so a good showing for our guys I thought here today,” Litteral said.

Mason County’s boys finished 14th in the meet out of 20 teams and were led by Dashawn Overly in 61st (19:16.97). Following Overly for the top five Royal runners were Peyton Ullery in 72nd (19:35.40), Elijah Reed in 96th (20:46.15), Jackson Truesdell in 98th (20:55.25) and Cole Wright in 123rd (22:46.01).

Casey Magee finished 137th (24:22.76) to round out the Royal runners. Overly, Ullery, Reed, Truesdell and Magee all PR’d in the race.

“An awesome day for them. Lot of PR’s today due to perfect weather, a dry, hard course, footing was dry and that helps. I cut the grass as low as I possibly can on Friday afternoon. Grass was a half inch higher on Tuesday for our meet here. It was like running on a grass blacktop. Makes the course fast,” Kachler said.

Bracken County’s Damon Bryant finished 63rd (19:18.00).