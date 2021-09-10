Rowan erupts in second half to top Fleming

Fleming County’s Austin Trent brings Rowan County receiver Landin Raines to the ground in Friday’s contest. The Vikings came away with a 47-26 victory. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

MOREHEAD – Fleming County knew it had to clean things up on the defensive side of the ball after giving up 53 points last week.

The struggle continued on Friday however, allowing 47 more points in a 47-26 loss to Rowan County in Morehead.

The Vikings scored 34 unanswered, used a goal line stand at the end of the first half and rode that momentum to turn into big plays in the second half.

Cole Wallace ran for 232 yards and two scores while Vikings quarterback Zach Menard finished with 170 yards passing, hitting Landin Raines for three touchdowns in the deciding second half.

It’s not that Fleming County didn’t have their chances. Leading 20-19 and in the final minute of the first half, the Panthers drove to the Viking one after Landen Johnson put them in prime position with a kickoff return to the Rowan 20.

But two plays went backward on third and fourth and goal, the Vikings getting a goal line stand at the end of the half to keep their deficit 20-19.

“That was big. That came back to get us there. We’ve got to do a better job converting there on the goal line and we told our kids at halftime that’s on us. That’s not them. We didn’t do a good job of putting it in the end zone there. That’s a big momentum swing there if we get that score,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

Then the second half happened.

“I really think that goal line stop got our defense going. We had a lot of miscommunication in our secondary in the first half and gave up big plays. I’ve been here since 2006 playing these guys and it’s always a crazy game. Any sport we play Fleming, it’s always good games, good crowds and the same happened tonight,” Vikings coach Kelly Ford said.

It started with a 13-play, 60-yard drive out of the half for the Vikings, capped by a Menard 17-yard pass to Raines on third and long.

“We got them in third and long situations, we just couldn’t close the door. We would do a good job in certain areas but their athletes just made plays,” Spencer said.

The touchdowns kept mounting from there, Menard hitting Raines twice more, Wallace then putting an exclamation point on the contest with a 80-yard run to paydirt. The game turned ugly with penalty flags all over the field in the second half, pre-empted by some after the play action in the first half. All in all, 23 penalties were whistled for 200 yards, Rowan accounting for a lot of that yardage with 12 penalties for 130 yards and an ejection.

“Self-discipline. We’ve got to get better at it. It seems like Rowan County always get the flags, but a lot of it is on ourselves. We’ve got to do better ourselves,” Ford said.

The loss makes it three in a row for Fleming County, as they’ll look to continue to make the proper adjustments to get back on the winning track.

“Just not getting stops mentally takes a toll on you. Kind of in uncharted territory for us losing three in a row. But we’ve put ourselves in this situation and we’re in this hole and no one is going to get out of it but us. No one feels sorry for us, we have to find ways to get better. Execute better offensively, defensively get off the field and figure out a way to win a ballgame,” Spencer said.

Offensively the Panthers tallied 338 yards, Zeke Conn throwing for 233 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Caleb Igo, one to Logan Pinkley and the other Landen Johnson. They were without one of their primary offensive and defensive producers on the evening, Levi Denton out in COVID protocol.

The Vikings rushing attack amassed 300 yards as they tallied 470 total yards. Wallace and Rocky Miller with two rushing scores apiece. The win gets Rowan County to 2-2 as they’ll face Greenup County next week.

VIKINGS 47, PANTHERS 26

FLEMING COUNTY – 6-14-0-6 — 26

ROWAN COUNTY – 6-13-14-14 — 47

Scoring

1st Quarter

(RC) Miller 1-yard run (5:44) kick blocked

(FC) Conn 35-yard pass to Pinkley (3:03) run failed

2nd Quarter

(RC) Miller 9-yard run (1:21) Alderman kick

(FC) Conn 4-yard pass to Igo (9:39) Conn pass to Pinkley

(FC) Conn 32-yard pass to Igo (4:50) Run failed

(RC) Wallace 45-yard run (2:57) Run failed

3rd Quarter

(RC) Menard 17-yard pass to Raines (4:34) Alderman kick

(RC) Menard 64-yard pass to Raines (1:30) Wallace run

4th Quarter

(RC) Menard 18-yard pass to Raines (10:22) Alderman kick

(RC) Wallace 80-yard run (6:39) Alderman kick

(FC) Conn 30-yard pass to Johnson (4:59) Pass failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Fleming 228 (Conn 14/22, Ruark 1/2), Rowan 170 (Menard 10/13)

Rushing Yards: Fleming 110 (Trent 7-48, Conn 14-47, Ruark 1-8, Johnson 1-6, Igo 3-1), Rowan 300 (Wallace 24-232, Miller 8-51, Menard 2-21, Nicholas 2-(minus) 4)

Receiving: Fleming (Igo 3-76, Frye 3-63, Pinkley 6-55, Johnson 2-37, Arrasmith 1-(minus) 5, Rowan (Raines 5-131, Brown 1-14, Wallace 1-11, Kappes 1-6, Smith 1-5, Nicholas 1-3)

Penalties: Fleming 11-70, Rowan 12-130

Turnovers: Fleming 1, Rowan 0

Records: Fleming County 1-3, Rowan County 2-2