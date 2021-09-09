Area athletes among tops in state stat leaders

Stat leaders compiled on the KHSAA website and quite a few from around the area have found themselves on it.
Here’s a look at those who have made it.
FOOTBALL
— Bracken County’s Payton Tully is 10th in the state overall with 165 rushing yards per game. Tully has 496 rushing yards which is good for sixth in the state overall. Tully leads Class A in rushing with 496 yards, 89 more than Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield in second. Tully’s 165 yards per game is second in Class A, his 7.1 yards per carry is 15th.
— Fleming County’s Zeke Conn is 16th in the state overall with 229 yards passing per game. His 687 yards passing is good for 13th in the state overall. His 10 touchdown passes are good for a tie for third in the state overall. Conn is also getting it done defensively with 11.7 tackles per game, good for 25th in the state. Conn has 35 tackles, tied for 17th in the state.
— Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley leads the state overall in receiving with 442 yards. Pinkley’s 18 receptions ranks tied for fifth and 147 receiving yards per game ranks third. His four receiving touchdowns has him in a tie for ninth. Pinkely’s 24.6 yards per reception is 13th in the state.
— Mason County’s Isaac Marshall is 15th in the state with 265 receiving yards. Marshall’s 26.5 yards per reception is ninth in the state. Marshall has three receiving touchdowns, good for a tie for 19th in the state.
— Bracken County’s Caleb Jefferson is third in the state with 16.7 tackles per game. His 50 total tackles is good for second in the state. Jefferson has 23 solo tackles, tied for eighth and 27 assisted tackles, tied for third. Jefferson leads Class A in tackles per game, second in solo tackles and first in assisted tackles. Jefferson also leads Class A with three fumbles forced.
— Bracken County’s Cody Lippert is tied with four others for first in the state with three interceptions. He is also tops in Class A with three interceptions, tied with two others. Teammates Austin Holder and Ethan Hunt are right behind them with two interceptions.
— Fleming County’s 241 passing yards per game is good for 16th in the state.
— Bracken County’s 35 passing yards per game allowed is good for eighth in the state. They have seven interceptions, good for second in the state.
BOYS SOCCER
— St. Patrick’s Caleb Poczatek leads the state in saves. His 218 saves is 47 more than the next goalie, Luke Gilbert of Lyin County. The Saints senior keeper averages 24.2 saves per game.
— Mason County’s Andrew Moore is 18th in the state in saves. Moore, a senior keeper for the Royals has 84 saves this season, averaging 10.5 saves a game.
— Fleming County’s Brodie Knarr is 29th in the state in saves. Knarr, a sophomore for the Panthers has 72 saves in six games, good for 12 saves a game.
GIRLS SOCCER
— Fleming County’s Haylee Applegate leads the state in scoring. Applegate has 36 goals in 12 games and leads by four goals over Prestonburg’s Anna Burchett. Applegate has 155 goals for her career, good for 18th on the KHSAA all-time scoring list. The Lady Panthers senior also has four assists, giving her 76 overall points and tied for first in the state with Burchett.
— Fleming County’s Hadlee Hazelrigg is 18th in the state in saves. Hazelrigg has 99 saves in 12 games, averaging 8.2 saves a game. Hazelrigg has posted six shutouts, tied for the sixth most in the state.
— St. Patrick’s Caroline Day is tied for 27th in the state in saves. Day has 84 saves in six games, averaging 14 saves a game.
— Fleming County’s 5.4 goals per game is good for a tie for 14th in the state. The Lady Panthers have scored 65 goals in 12 games. The Lady Panthers own a scoring margin of plus 3.3 goals per game, good for a tie for 19th in the state.
VOLLEYBALL
— The St. Patrick trio of Caroline McKay, Jaclyn Stewart and Madison Hedgecock are in the top 30 in the state in digs. McKay is fifth with 120 digs, Stewart is seventh with 108 and Hedgecock is 21st with 88. The Lady Saints are tied for fourth in the state with 21.1 a game.
— Lewis County is tied for 26th in the state with 4.3 aces a set. The Lady Lions have 151 aces in 35 sets played.