Top recruit Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

This week I would like to reminisce about Houston Curtis and his achievements in the pool and his other exploits. Houston was a 1936 graduate of Maysville High School where he played football. The pool was where he honed his skills that later he perfected in college. Since the Maysville pool only had a 3-meter diving board, when Houston first began his collegiate diving career he had to literally learn on his own. Houston began his diving career at the University of Michigan, but during the 1937 flood that devasted our town, Houston returned to help.

He resumed his diving career at the University of Kentucky where he starred as a champion diver and he won the Kentucky intercollegiate championship on the springboard. Houston’s skills were not only limited to the swim team as he was on the UK ROTC rifle team, but he was also a collegiate champ in pocket billiards while at UK. After his days at UK, he became a rifle range instructor with the US Army in 1942. He also was the basketball coach at Batavia High School. Houston Curtis and his family has meant so much to our area over the years.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that George Blanda, the former UK player is the oldest player at 48 to play in the NFL. The first to answer were Peggy Frame, Louis Browning, Don Wilson, Tom Clarke, Steven Peed along with Mallory Denham and John Roberts.

This week’s question pertains to Morehead State football. What former Morehead State football player later became the head coach at these universities, Murray State, Cincinnati, Kansas and Pittsburgh?

Last week: 16 up and 4 down

This week’s picks:

Ohio State over Oregon: This game between nationally ranked teams will be won by the Buckeyes by 12.

Army over Western Kentucky: Tough one to pick, but I take the homestanding Army by a field goal.

Florida over South Florida: The Gators will get their passing game going as they win by 20.

Tennessee over Pittsburgh: This will be a tight game all four quarters, but the Vols win by two.

Notre Dame over Toledo: The Irish blew a big lead last week, but they will rout the Rockets.

Penn State over Ball State: The Nittany Lions won a big game last week, slight letdown but I pick them by 15.

Georgia over UAB: Wow what a defense by the Junkyard Dogs as they are physical.

Iowa State over Iowa: Big rivalry game between nationally ranked squads, but I pick Iowa State by three.

Kentucky over Missouri: Big SEC game, the Cats aerial game was on target last week, but I think the ground game will win this one for the Cats.

Michigan over Washington: Have the Wolverines turned the corner? Well, it is early in the season.

USC over Stanford: The Trojans will dominate on both sides of the ball as Stanford is down.

Colorado State over Vanderbilt: The Dores simply looked terrible last week, I pick Colorado State by 10.

Texas A&M over Colorado: I must admit the Aggies did not look the part last week, they will this week.

North Carolina State over Mississippi State: Real close game with lots of points, I take the Wolfpack on the road.

Arkansas over Texas: My upset pick of the week as I am going all in on the Hogs.

Morehead State over Union: The Eagles are home at Jayne Stadium and send the fans home with a win.

Coastal Carolina over Kansas: The Chanticleers are one of the best kept secrets in college football.

Cincinnati over Murray State: The Racers are in for a long day at Nippert Stadium.

Louisville over Eastern Kentucky: The Cards travel up to Papa John to face a fired-up Cardinals squad, Cards by 28.

Purdue over Connecticut: The Boilermakers will score and may I say score often.