Sports on TV

September 07, 2021
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (7) 3-0 79 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 3-0 73 2
3. Raceland – 2-1 51 3
4. Sayre – 3-0 44 9
5. Williamsburg – 2-1 34 10
6. Newport Central Catholic – 1-2 32 4
(tie) Lou. Holy Cross – 2-1 32 5
8. Hazard – 2-1 31 8
9. Paintsville – 0-2 22 6
10. Crittenden Co. – 1-1 17 7
Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 12. Bishop Brossart 7. Betsy Layne 6.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Beechwood (5) 3-0 77 2
2. Lex. Christian (3) 3-0 75 1
3. Mayfield – 3-0 63 3
4. Murray – 2-0 54 4
5. Danville – 2-1 43 5
6. Middlesboro – 3-0 40 6
7. Hancock Co. – 3-0 32 8
8. Metcalfe Co. – 2-1 23 T10
9. Somerset – 1-2 13 7
10. West Carter – 1-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 6. Owensboro Catholic 3. Morgan Co. 2. Todd Co. Central 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 3-0 80 1
2. Bardstown – 2-0 71 2
3. Taylor Co. – 3-0 54 6
4. Union Co. – 3-0 50 9
5. Mercer Co. – 2-1 44 5
6. Russell – 2-1 38 3
7. Ashland Blazer – 1-2 22 4
8. Bell Co. – 1-1 21 NR
9. Belfry – 0-3 18 7
10. Lawrence Co. – 2-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Elizabethtown 9. Paducah Tilghman 6. Estill Co. 3. Lou. DeSales 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (6) 3-0 77 4
2. Lex. Catholic – 3-0 63 5
3. Johnson Central (1) 2-1 59 2
4. Boyle Co. (1) 2-1 58 3
5. Franklin Co. – 2-1 51 1
6. John Hardin – 2-1 35 7
7. Logan Co. – 2-1 32 8
8. Lou. Central – 1-2 29 6
9. Letcher County Central – 3-1 13 9
10. Knox Central – 2-1 12 10
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 5. Lincoln Co. 2. Franklin-Simpson 2. Holmes 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (7) 3-0 78 1
2. Highlands (1) 3-0 73 2
3. South Warren – 1-1 55 3
4. Bowling Green – 2-1 46 6
5. Owensboro – 2-1 44 4
6. Southwestern – 3-0 39 7
7. Woodford Co. – 3-0 28 10
8. Cov. Catholic – 1-2 26 5
9. Scott Co. – 1-1 19 9
10. Collins – 3-0 12 NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 7. Pulaski Co. 5. Grayson Co. 4. Graves Co. 3. Greenwood 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (8) 3-0 80 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier – 2-1 70 2
3. Lou. DuPont Manual – 3-0 63 4
4. Lou. Trinity – 0-3 46 3
5. Lou. Ballard – 2-1 45 7
6. Lex. Bryan Station – 1-1 34 5
7. Henderson Co. – 2-0 30 9
8. North Hardin – 1-2 19 6
9. Central Hardin – 3-0 14 NR
(tie) Ryle – 2-1 14 T10
Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 11. Oldham Co. 5. Madison Central 3. Lou. Fern Creek 3. McCracken County 3.