Sports on TV

September 8, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, September 8

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

7 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston

7:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas

Trending Recipes