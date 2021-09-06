Sports on TV

High expectations were set for Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley entering his junior year, tabbed as the Class 3A, sixth District Preseason Player of the Year.

Maybe they were a bit unfair, the Panthers receiver posting a stellar sophomore season of 49 receptions for 702 yards and seven touchdowns. But the loss of quarterback Jonathan Maher to graduation provided some struggles early on in the season in the passing game. Pinkley and the passing game were never really able to get on track in the COVID plagued season, Pinkley catching 25 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

What a difference a year makes.

With Zeke Conn back in the fold at quarterback, utilizing Senate Bill 128 for an extra year of high school, the two have connected early and often through three games of the season.

When the latest edition of the football stats leaders came out on Wednesday, Pinkley found his name on top.

Pinkley leads the state in receiving yards with 442. His 18 receptions has him tied for fifth, also ranking in the top 10 with four touchdown receptions. Any time he touches the ball, it can go for a big play, averaging 24.6 yards per reception.

This all didn’t happen overnight, well the nine reception, 266-yard, two touchdown performance against Martin County helped.

Not even halfway through the season, Pinkley has nearly topped all his junior year numbers. He’s developed a connection with Conn over the years, dating back to freshman and middle school ball.

“We’ve got a good connection. We played JV together, he threw me the ball a lot in JV before. Last year him and Buddy (Morgan) rotated a lot. This year we’ve stayed after practice, thrown balls. We’ve got a good connection for sure,” Pinkley said.

Maturity has played a big part too.

“He’s been a leader for us. Was a leader in the offseason, he’s hit the weight room hard and set some big goals for himself,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “The early part of last year our passing game struggled moving it through the air. As a receiver as a sophomore having such a big year and expected to have big junior year, he battled and played well for us in other areas like on defense. So he knew he had to come to work and work hard to help himself out. So far he’s done a good job when he get him the ball and doing something with it despite teams doing different things to limit his touches.”

That leadership role also includes being big brother, Pinkley’s younger brother Landon Johnson as a sophomore on the team. Johnson is often opposite side the field of Pinkley, both offensively and defensively.

“I give him a hard time. He messes up, I’m there. I have to be,” Pinkley said. “I play corner, little bro on safety. We just have the mentality that no one can catch the ball on us.”

Pinkley credits a lot of his progression in the early part of the season for taking up track in the spring and even surprising himself with his results. He won a regional title in the 110-meter hurdles and medaled with a seventh place finish at the Class AA state meet. He was a natural in the sport, much like his size and speed allows him to be in football.

“Since Coach (Braden) Brown has been with us, he’s built a track team and made us competitive. You try to get your best athletes running track, Logan is one of those guys. I’ll be honest, at first he didn’t know what he was doing, then found out he could have a lot of success. It creates more success in everything else,” Spencer said.

With a 6-foot-4 frame and that amount of speed, college coaches have taken interest, no official offers yet, but most notably Eastern Kentucky and Murray State University reaching out.

A threat like Pinkley can help carry a team to where the Panthers want to be, atop the district for the third straight year. While his productivity hasn’t resulted much in the win column for the Panthers, off to a 1-2 start, but they’re close, both losses were by a touchdown to West Carter and Martin County. A play here or there and that 1-2 could easily be flipped or 3-0.

Pinkley also plays a vital part on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback. He’s registered 11 tackles so far on the season. He made the biggest play of the season last year on that side of the ball. If it wasn’t for a ball-popping hit on a late Mason County drive last season, things easily could have went differently in the district title pursuit.

Pinkley will look to keep his momentum going as the Panthers head to Rowan County Friday night.

FLEMING COUNTY (1-2) AT ROWAN COUNTY (1-2), FRIDAY, 7:30 P.M.

The county border rivals face off in Morehead as both teams aim to get back to .500. The Panthers season opening win has to seem like a long time ago after one-score losses to West Carter and then Martin County last week. The Vikings are in similar shape, winning a tight one over West Carter to open the season followed by losses to East Carter and Raceland.

Both feature explosive players on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings rushing duo of Cole Wallace and Rocky Miller combining for eight touchdowns and 609 yards rushing through three games. Their scoring attack is a bit different than the Panthers, not having thrown for a touchdown yet while the Panthers have 10 of them. Zeke Conn has spearheaded the Panther offense, last week accounting for seven touchdown passes in the 53-46 loss to Martin County. His main targets have been Pinkley and Levi Denton, the two combining for 34 receptions, 603 yards and six touchdowns.

“Border rival game and one where our kids get really excited for. A lot of these kids know each other growing up and competing against one another so there’s always a lot of talk in the offseason. Just like us, they’ve got a few guys capable of scoring anytime they touch it. We both want to get back on track and get things fixed after losing two straight,” Spencer said.