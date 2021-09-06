Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 6

CFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Edmonton at Calgary

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville vs. Mississippi, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Florida at Clemson

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Santa Barbara at Stanford

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Final Day, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Boston

2 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Colorado

7 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Piper, Rosemont, Ill.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Indiana

Tuesday, September 7

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Miami

7:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

