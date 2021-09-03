HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Panthers get into shootout, fall 53-46

September 3, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Staff Report

Fleming County drove over two hours and got themselves in a shootout in Inez.

The Panthers came up short, however, in a 53-46 loss to Martin County on Friday night.

Fleming County (1-2) took a 28-20 lead into halftime and the two were tied at 40 going into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals outscored the Panthers 13-6 in the fourth to come away with the victory.

As the score indicates, some big offensive numbers were put up in this one, Fleming amassing 447 yards of offense on 57 plays.

Zeke Conn threw for 318 yards with seven touchdown passes and an interception. His main target was Logan Pinkley with nine catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Levi Denton had four receptions for 41 yards and a score, Landon Johsnon with two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. Hoss Morgan and Austin Trent also had touchdown grabs in the contest.

The Panthers ran it 28 times for 94 yards, Denton the leading rusher with 38 yards.

Fleming County will return to action next week when they play in Morehead against county border rival Rowan County.

Martin County picked up their first win, improving to 1-2.

The Cardinals totaled 462 yards on 60 plays. The majority of that came in the ground attack, rushing for 356 yards led by the trio of Kolby Sparks (125 rush yards, 4 TDs), Branson Smith (120 rush yards, 2 TDs) and Dawson Mills (117 rush yards, 2 TDs. Mills also had 97 yards receiving as quarterback Jason Maynard threw for 106 yards.

*Stats courtesy WFLE’s Gene McElfresh

CARDINALS 53, PANTHERS 46

FLEMING COUNTY — 14-14-12-6 — 46

MARTIN COUNTY — 0-20-20-13 — 53

