Sports on TV

St. Patrick’s volleyball team was clicking on all cylinders Thursday night.

Expressing needing improvement on their hitting the night before in a win over Mason County, the Lady Saints didn’t waste much time in correcting their needs.

They racked up 15 aces to go with 15 kills in a 2-0 (26-24, 25-8) victory over Fleming County, Thursday in Maysville.

After getting pushed to the brink in the first set where it was tied at 24-all, the Lady Saints put it all together in a dominant second set to win their second game in as many nights.

“We really played like a team this game. We were ready,” Lady Saints Mercedes Hedgecock said. “Our communication was on point, we’ve been struggling with that a lot this year. We’ve been working on that in practice, whether it be running as a punishment for communication or whatever. We’re just ready to play, we didn’t get as much practice as everyone else to start the season, but that’s not an excuse, but I think we’re really getting into a groove now.”

They’d jump out to a 21-13 lead in the first set, but Fleming roared back with a 8-1 run to get within one at 22-21. The two traded points over the next few volleys, Fleming County eventually tying the set up at 24-all after a Macie Hughes kill.

But a kill attempt that hit the net and landed on their side followed by a Lady Saints ace from Caroline McKay closed out the first set for St. Patrick.

The ace brigade continued into the second set, Mandi Gilbert collecting five in a row to start the second frame.

“I got in a rhythm and I think that’s what got us that momentum for that set. After we served a bunch with me and Jaclyn, we got that momentum and were consistent,” Gilbert said.

It helped the Lady Saints build as big of a lead at 17-2, Hedgecock collecting an ace and two kills during the run.

“A lot of mental mistakes in set two. I said to the girls, ‘How do we come back and fight so hard and come back in set one and then we just have a mental lapse in set two.’ It’s just hard to help them when that happens,” Lady Panthers coach Tanna Seuferer said.

Fleming County never really threatened from there, the Lady Saints closing out the match after a kill from Hedgecock followed by an ace from Jaclyn Stewart that proved everything was going their way in the set when the serve hit the top of the net and then went straight to the floor on Fleming County’s side for the victory.

“They worked together, didn’t let down. Whether we won a point or lost a point they didn’t let it get to them. They played together and talked and that’s something that we’ve been working on a lot at practice is communication and being a team. I feel like it’s coming together,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said.

The win gets St. Patrick to 5-3 on the season. Gilbert led the team in both kills with five and aces with six in the match. Hedgecock ended with four kills, Stewart with three. Stewart also had three aces, Hedgecock with two.

“We know what we can do, it’s just actually doing it. It clicked tonight, we played as a team and that’s what we need to do every game,” Hedgecock said.

Fleming County dropped to 3-8 with the loss, still searching to get in rhythm this season.

“The mentality of the team is just lacking right now. The go-getter, your’re not going to beat me, put my foot down and stop the bleeding kind of thing,” Seuferer said. “It’s been hard, had a bunch of kids sick. Our lineups have changed quite a bit, of course we’re still trying to find a groove of what’s going to work the best, who works best together and just getting everybody healthy right now has been the struggle with our team.”

St. Patrick returns to action Tuesday when they play at Ripley, Fleming County hosts Mason County on the same day.

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY PANTHERS, 2-0 (26-24, 25-8)

FLEMING COUNTY — 24-8 — 0

SAINT PATRICK — 26-25 — 2

Match Stats

Kills: Fleming 11 (Hughes 4), St. Pat 15 (Gilbert 5)

Aces: Fleming 2 (Cropper and Thomas 1), St. Pat 15 (Gilbert 6)

Errors: Fleming 19, St. Pat 13

Service Errors: Fleming 3, St. Pat 6

Records: Fleming County 3-8, St. Patrick 5-3