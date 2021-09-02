HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Butler, Krift participate in PBR Showcase

September 2, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Mason County’s Connor Butler and Bracken County’s Hank Krift participated in the PBR Showcase over the weekend in Louisville. Both received invites from Prep Baseball Report and were on the 606 area code team that went 2-1. Butler played left field, Krift playing second base and pitched. (Submitted)

