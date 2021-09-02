Throwback Thursday

September 2, 2021
Bo Chambers of Maysville High starring on the gridiron with the Morehead State Eagles. In the 1981 season, Chambers was in the top ten receiving yardage in the nation in I-AA. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

