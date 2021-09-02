Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong, Semifinal

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Temple at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at UCF

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — South Florida at NC State

ESPNU — East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., Charlotte, N.C.

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah

8 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Minnesota

SECN — Bowling Green at Tennessee

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

10 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City (Games Joined in Progress)

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo

9 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. U.S., San Salvador, El Salvador

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Match 3, Naples, Italy

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas

