As always, remembering Punk Griffin

Ron Bailey

As anyone who knows anything about me, they can attest that I love to hang on to memories. Picking up a Ledger and reading Punk’s college picks for over five decades is one of those golden memories. I have that memory, or may I say that memory has got me and again I want to thank the Ledger for giving me the opportunity to keep one of the great traditions going.

During the next months or so I will attempt to pick the winners of the college games and I will attach a column about our past, that maybe you have not read about before or maybe you have forgotten.

The first trivia question of the year pertains to UK football and the NFL.

This former UK football player holds the distinction of being the oldest player to ever play in an NFL game at the age of 48.

Who is this player?

Contact: [email protected]

This week’s picks (Last season 128-32, 80%)

Ohio State over Minnesota: The Buckeyes as always are loaded, and this will be close for a half and the Buckeyes win by 16.

Michigan over Western Michigan: The fans are back in the Big House and may I say their patience is thin.

Iowa over Indiana: The Hoosiers are very talented, but I pick the Hawkeyes by a field goal.

Cincinnati over Miami (Ohio): The Bearcats are ranked in the Top 10 in the preseason polls, and they will roll in this rivalry game.

Alabama over Miami (Fla): The Crimson Tide’s motto is next All-American up to replace last year’s All-American.

Texas A&M over Kent State: Write this down, the Aggies are for real and very dangerous.

Tennessee over Bowling Green: What else is new as the Vols have a new coach and he will win his first game and he better cherish it.

Clemson over Georgia: Very, very tough one to pick as both teams are in the Top five, I take Clemson by two.

Notre Dame over Florida State: The Irish have lots of questions on offense, but I pick them by five.

Mississippi over Louisville: Big time scoring game as both teams will air it out, but I pick the Rebels by a touchdown.

Kentucky over Louisiana-Monroe: The Stoop’s Troops are looking good on paper, and I pick them to win this win and go 8-4 for the season.

UCLA over LSU: My upset pick of the week and it is hard to pick a SEC power to lose, but I take the Bruins by three.

Missouri over Central Michigan: The Tigers of Columbia will win this one by 13.

Northwestern over Michigan State: The men from Chicago will win with their special team play in this Big Ten game.

Wisconsin over Penn State: Tough opener for Big 10 teams, but I take the Badgers by four.

North Carolina over Virginia Tech: The Heels return some key players, this game will be a slugfest, but I take the Chapel Hill men by two.

Auburn over Akron: New coach for the Tigers but the same big expectations from the Auburn fans, he better win this one.

BYU over Arizona: The Cougars seem to always find a quarterback and we will see this year; I take the Cougars.

Georgetown College over Ave Maria University: The Tigers will send the fans home happy from Toyota Stadium.

James Madison over Morehead State: A brutal opening game in Harrisonburg, VA as the Eagles are in for a long day.

