Aces wild: St. Pat serves past Mason

St. Patrick’s Mandi Gilbert serves up one of her four aces in their match with Mason County. The Lady Saints won the match 2-0 (25-22, 25-14) to win their seventh straight contest over their district rivals. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

While they’re still working to get back to 2020 form, St. Patrick’s service game showed no issues Wednesday night against Mason County.

The Lady Saints served up 16 aces in a 2-0, (25-22, 25-14) victory over Mason County, winning their seventh straight game over their in-town rival.

After getting a bit of a scare with a late Lady Royals run in the first set, the Lady Saints dominated the second set to close out the victory, also winning their 14th straight set over Mason.

“We did well with serving. We were serving to positions tonight and that was the first time that we had really done that consistently so I was very proud of them for doing well on that part,” Lady Saints assistant coach Caitlyn Gallenstein said, filling in for coach Evan Bothman out with an illness.

It was eight aces in the first set, St. Patrick building an early lead of 11-5 and never trailing throughout. The lead would blossom to 16-7, but the Lady Royals responded with a 6-0 run to get back within three thanks to three straight Lady Saints errors.

“We could have done better with our passing. We could have played better overall. Would like to see more hits land in. But we had some smart plays and proud of the team for pulling out the win,” Gallenstein said.

St. Pat stretched the advantage back out to six at 21-15, only to have the lead dwindle to one after another Lady Royals run, this one 5-0.

“We’re filling in those holes, brought some more energy tonight. When we can have clear communication and good passes and swinging away, we’re able to face any team. It’s just having that consistency every single point,” Lady Royals coach Kortney Mills said.

But an ace from Makenna Roush got the Lady Saints momentum back on their side to go up 23-20, an error and then a Lady Royals service error eventually closing out the set.

Mason County took its only lead of the night by scoring the first point of the second set, St. Patrick quickly responding with consecutive kills from Mercedes Hedgecock followed by a kill from Jaclyn Stewart, ending with a game-high five in the match.

The lead continued to grow, up to 11-5 after consecutive aces from Faith Comer. The Lady Royals got within four from there at 13-9, but never could come any closer, five more aces from the Lady Saints from that point to alleviate any doubt in the match.

It was the Lady Saints first match since dropping the All “A” regional semifinal matchup to Calvary Christian on Saturday while Mason County was playing their third match in as many days.

“They were a little tight early on. We are doing well, there’s room for improvement though. As I mentioned we need to work on our hitting, that starts with a good pass. We’ve talked about that as a team and really need to work on our spikes better,” Gallenstein said.

They improve to 4-3 on the season, also adding 12 kills in the match. Mandi Gilbert led St. Patrick with four aces, Stewart and Hedgecock with three, Caroline McKay, Roush and Comer each collecting two. After Stewart’s five kills, Hedgecock, Comer and McKay had two apiece, Roush with one.

Mason County dropped their seventh straight match to fall to 2-9 on the season.

“We know exactly what we need to work on. We’ll see it even more watching tape tomorrow. I told them in the locker room I’m glad to have two days of practice to really focus on that and tighten things up,” Mills said.

Kiersten Coleman led at the net with four of the team’s eight kills, Kennadi Kirk adding three, Emily Thouroughman the other. They had just one ace on the day coming from Abby Collins.

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY ROYALS, 2-0 (25-22, 25-14)

SAINT PATRICK — 25-25 — 2

MASON COUNTY — 22-14 — 0

Match Stats

Kills: St. Pat 12 (Stewart 5), Mason 8 (Coleman 4)

Aces: St. Pat 16 (Gilbert 4), Mason 1 (Collins)

Errors: St. Pat 20, Mason 18

Service Errors: St. Pat 6, Mason 4

Records: St. Patrick 4-3, Mason County 2-9