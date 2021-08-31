Wynn speaks to Rotary Club

August 28, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Ind.
7 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Illinois
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UConn at Fresno St.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Hawaii at UCLA
7 p.m.
ESPN — MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta
10 p.m.
CBSSN — S. Utah at San Jose St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.
CYCLING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas, 102.9 miles (Taped)
FLAG FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston
GOLF
4:45 a.m.
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta
7 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at Cleveland
6 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami
7 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Miami
9 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at LA Angels
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Buffalo
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee
10 p.m.
NLFN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Seattle
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
7 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: From Naples, Italy
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Paris (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
7 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Connecticut
Sunday, August 29
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Moscow
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA
7 p.m.
ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at NC State
1:30 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Miami
TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta
4 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas
4 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta
PARALYMPICS
9 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo
3 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy