Wynn speaks to Rotary Club

Mason County football coach Joe Wynn (center) speaks to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday. Wynn is pictured with Rotary Club president Rod Baker (left) and Rotary’s Two Bridge Run director Jeremy Faulkner (right). (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County football coach Joe Wynn was Tuesday’s guest at the monthly Maysville Rotary Club meeting.

Wynn spoke to Rotarians and gave his life and coaching background before fielding a variety of questions about the program, the game and his new gig.

For those that don’t know by now, Wynn took the coaching job in mid-May after Jonathan Thomas resigned. Wynn came over from Newport where he coached the prior three seasons.

While the foundation of trying to build the program back up with strength in numbers was built by Thomas and his staff in prior years, Wynn has helped add to that as the Royals football team is right on the cusp of having 60 players on the roster with 59. Driving interest in the program was a focal point for Wynn when he accepted the job and they’ve hit the ground running since.

The Royals are off to a 1-1 start to the season, winning at Newport before suffering a home opening loss to Montgomery County last week. The Royals are set to host Tates Creek on Friday in Maysville at 7:30 p.m.

Some takeaways from Wynn’s speech:

— Engaged with three kids.

— Started coaching at the age of 17.

— First head coaching job at 27 (Newport).

— The biggest thing Wynn wants to do is see his team grow each week.

— The high school is redoing the weight room, a $60,000 job to re-do. The practice field has also been re-sodded.

— Hopes to do some offseason work at the indoor track at the STEAM Academy.

— Wynn stated his biggest challenge so far is getting to know the kids. Different dynamic then what he faced at Newport. Trying to build relationships.

— The team will do everything possible to play every Friday. If an opponent cancels on a Thursday or even Friday morning due to COVID protocols, the team will try to add a game if possible on short notice.

— Conditioning a big focus for the team. Strive to be as strong in the third and fourth quarter as the beginning of the game.

