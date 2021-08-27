Indians use onslaught of weapons to top Mason

Mason County’s Brady Sanders anticipates a pitch tossed his way during the Royals game with Montgomery County. The Indians rolled to a 41-14 victory. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Mason County’s defense held on as long as they could.
But when the opponent continually started on their side of the field, they finally gave.
Montgomery County took advantage of field position all night in a 41-14 thumping of the Royals, showing a balanced offense with 424 yards gained on the night in the victory.
It snapped a 11-game losing streak, dating back to 2019.
“It’s been a long year and a half,” Indians coach Jamie Egli said. “It’s awesome, those 11 losses, six of them are against Frederick Douglass, Scott County and Great Crossing. We’re playing some dudes now. It’s great for the kids to experience Friday night and a win and all their friends around and everybody being happy. That hasn’t been talked about in a while. It was great for the kids and huge for us.”
For the Royals, the offense sputtered, struggled to sustain drives and had to play behind the chains for the majority of the evening.
Despite being able to collect 308 yards of offense, the Royals were forced into five three-and-outs on the night while the Indians started seven possessions on the Royals side of the field.
“We lived on the negative side of the field. We had some penalties early on, we have to execute better. First and 20’s, first and 15’s, spot fouls that are part of the game, but we have to get better on that, especially on first down’s. Just too many long situations,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “Our timing needs more work, but those penalties on first down killed us. We have to be smarter about some of our situational stuff, our concepts on where we throw the ball and not just try to hit the homerun. We can take five yards and go. Just growing moments, kind of the scheme and the system and just adjusting and trusting ourselves and believing at what we’re doing.”
The Indians normally feature a Wing-T and primarily a run heavy offense, quarterback Alex Hatton showed they were anything but that. After stalling on their first two drives with interceptions by Terrell Henry and Ashton Adams in the red zone, Hatton settled in, threw for 209 yards and two touchdown passes to Tanner Donathan while Jacob Diallo rushed for 123 yards and three scores, the Indians getting their first win since October 11, 2019 against Great Crossing.
“The first game we saw it on film, but not to that degree. They were more 80-20 on running the ball compared to the pass. We had some different things planned for that and didn’t adjust like we needed to defensively until halftime. We played better in the second half, but we lived on the bad side of the field and the short field was a disaster for us,” Wynn said.
Mason County finally got some life on the offensive side of the ball when Keshaun Thomas hit Isaac Marshall for a 78-yard touchdown to make it 13-7, but the Indians responded with 21 straight to put the game out of reach after Diallo’s second touchdown run of the day to make it 35-7 in the later stages of the third.
The Royals responded with a touchdown drive from there, Brady Sanders running one in from a yard out, but couldn’t get any closer as they dropped to 1-1 on the season.
They’ll get back to the drawing board for what figures to be a tough next opponent against Tates Creek, the Commodores coming to Maysville next week.
“We got to grow as a team and our belief in each other. Trusting each other and keep building relationships. We’ll watch some film, then put this one to bed and then get ready for Tates Creek. They’ll bring a brand new variety of offense, will be a good football team. We’ve got to get better and we will,” Wynn said.
INDIANS 41, ROYALS 14
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 7-21-7-6 — 41
MASON COUNTY — 0-7-7-0 — 14
Scoring Plays
1st Quarter:
(MoCo) — Hatton 29-yard pass to Donathan (3:02) Diaz kick
2nd Quarter:
(MoCo) — Hatton 48-yard pass to Donathan (11:07) kick failed
(Mason) — Thomas 78-yard pass to Marshall (9:49) Adams kick
(MoCo) — Diallo 3-yard run (3:18) Diallo run
(MoCo) — Ison 23-yard run (:19) Martinez kick
3rd Quarter:
(MoCo) — Diallo 4-yard run (2:53) Martinez kick
(Mason) — Sanders 1-yard run (1:01) Adams kick
4th Quarter:
(MoCo) — Diallo 1-yard run (5:46) kick failed
Game Stats
Passing Yards: Montgomery 209 (Hatton 15/23), Mason 154 (Thomas 8/17, Adams 1/5)
Rushing Yards: Montgomery 215 (Diallo 28-123, Ison 6-72, Hatton 6-20), Mason 154 (Sanders 13-79, Clark-Roberts 6-44, Walton 3-23, Adams 1-11, Dearing 3-3, Thomas 3-(minus) 6)
Receiving: Montgomery (Donathan 4-80, Taul 6-72, Haddix 5-57), Mason (Marshall 2-86, Sanders 1-29, Bozeman 3-27, Bandalan 2-11, Walton 2-2)
Turnovers: Montgomery 2, Mason 1
Penalties: Montgomery 7-65, Mason 8-68
Records: Montgomery County 1-1, Mason County 1-1