PSA: Be wary of fake live stream links

While the cross country season got started last week with a few scattered meets, most teams across the Bluegrass will get their KHSAA season started this coming weekend.

It was a special season for the Augusta boys’ in 2020, winning their first regional title and shocking many in doing so with such a late resurgence. They hope to repeat with their top five runners back in the Class A, 5th Region.

It was ho-hum for the Mason County girls’ cross country team, winning their ninth regional title in the last 13 years.

The two programs now have their sights set at not only repeating, but being one of the top five teams at their respective state meets.

Here’s a brief look at each cross country team around the area as many get their season started on Saturday.

Mason County

Coming off their ninth regional title in the last 13 years, there is no change to expectations for the Mason County girls’ cross country team.

Make it 10 of 14.

With four of their top five runners back and four that placed in the top eight of last season’s region meet, anything else would be a surprise. The main question entering the season is who will replace Hayden Faris, the No. 5 runner for the Lady Royals the majority of the season last year.

“Need to find that No. 5 runner. That fifth spot is pretty much wide open,” coach Mark Kachler said.

It will be a healthy battle between Kylee Howe, Jennifer Buttery, Hadley Maher, Kynedee Mauney and Kolby Galloway. The good thing with cross country is you can run seven at meets, so it will be an ongoing battle all season long when they get started Saturday at the Ripley Invitational.

Within the region, the Lady Royals should get some competition from Boyd County again this year, a team on their heels all season long last year.

“Our region we’ll have to be on our A game to win it again. Definitely feel like we’re in the mix for top five at state I would think,” Kachler said. “The girls know what to expect. We do our team camp preseason every year and didn’t really talk much about or dwell on the past because we know what we’re shooting for.”

With the amount of success they’ve had over the years, that confidence can carry a long way.

They’ll get good tests throughout the season, including their home meet September 11 at the Mason County Invitational with 35 teams already registered. They’ll head up to the Saturday Night Lights meet in Centerville, Ohio, which will feature some of the top teams in the state in Ohio. They’ll also get a dry run for where the state meet will be held in Paris on September 25 when they run in the Bourbon County Invitational.

The regional meet site is still to be determined.

The boys’ team will field a younger roster with no seniors on the team and a goal of finishing top four in region and qualifying for the state meet.

Freshman DeShawn Overley is the top returning runner, having qualified for the state meet individually, while Cole Wright and Peyton Ullery are also expected to improve this season. Jackson Truesdell returns after taking last season off, so the Royals have a core group of guys to work with.

They also have sophomore Casey Magee, freshman Alex Brannon and Elijah Reed and eighth grader Keenan Galloway running for them this season.

They’ll be chasing perennial power Boyd County in the region, along with Russell and Rowan County who are also expected to have strong teams back this year. From there, they’ll be competing with Ashland, Greenup County and East Carter for the top four spots to get to the state meet.

Augusta

What a late season surge it was for the Augusta boys’ cross country team in 2020.

They added two runners later in the season in Mike and Matt Jones and the additions worked wonders as they ended up claiming the Class A, Region 5 title to stun everyone, even themselves.

Now that the bar has been raised, so has the expectations for the team this year that also features Bryant Curtis, Conner Snapp and Grayson Miller.

“The most obvious expectation we’ve laid out is to win another region championship. We have everyone back, and hopefully by region, running better than they were at the same time last year,” Panthers coach Tim Litteral said.

Curtis was the top runner last season, placing eighth in the regional meet and got off to a strong start in 2021 with a top 10 finish at the Panda Classic on Saturday. Snapp finished 11th at last season’s regional meet and the Jones’ twins (Matthew 12th, Michael 13th) right behind him. Miller finished 22nd. All five finished in the top 30 at the season opening meet Saturday hosted by Notre Dame, finishing fourth out of nine teams.

They’ve beefed up their schedule throughout the course of the season to get themselves ready for the region and state meets in late October, early November.

“We want to be more competitive in regular season meets. If you look historically where we’ve placed as a team, it’s typically been in the bottom third of team results, so this season we’d like put ourselves in position to finish in the top third in a lot of our meets,” Litteral said.

Some of those meets include Saturday’s Bourbon County Invitational, a course to where the state cross country meet will be held this season. The Panthers will also run at Masterson Station Park in Lexington on September 4 and plan to attend the Saturday Night Lights meet in Centerville, Ohio in October. They’ll also host the Area 7 Championships at Mason County’s course this season in October.

“We’ve put a tough schedule together and will be attending some large meets with quality teams, so as we go through the season, it’s important for our kids to remember that they’re competing against Class AA and Class AAA teams in these meets, schools that are much larger than ours. Our placement at those regular season meets won’t necessarily be an indication of our placement in the regional meet,” Litteral said.

From there, if they’re able to accomplish their goals headed into the state meet, the Panthers will look to improve upon last season’s 11th place finish in Lexington.

“We were satisfied with 11th last year, but we’re aiming pretty high this season and the guys want a top five finish,” Litteral said.

Braylie Curtis returns as the lone girls’ runner this season and is coming off a strong track season in the spring, finishing with a medal in eighth place in the 3,200 meters. Curtis was the first Augusta girls’ runner to compete at the state meet since 1977 and made the most of her opportunity. Curtis finished ninth at last season’s regional cross country meet and 30th at the state meet.

A car accident limited her training in the preseason, suffering multiple injuries. She’s improved and is back and running, but a little more limited this year as she’s also on the volleyball team this fall.

“She held her own in the first meet last weekend, finishing 13th, so hopefully that is a good sign given her early season limitations,” Litteral said.

Early on, Litteral said the team has handled training well and are eager to prove last season was no fluke.

Bracken County

The Polar Bears graduated three seniors from last season and will look to Damon Bryant to lead the team as he enters his senior year. Bryant placed 28th in the Class A, Region 5 meet last season and looks to improve upon that finish to qualify for the state meet.

From there, things are thin at the high school level, McKinley Dietrich the only other runner at the high school level.

Bracken County coach Rick Staviski will then lead on a load of runners at the middle school ranks to step up and eventually run at the varsity level.

Those running and expecting to fill varsity roles on the boys’ side include Dallas Carl, Carter Norris and Parker Mead.

For the girls’, expecting to step up are Sanae Takata, Cheyenne Linville, Jenna Colvin, Aleah Fulmer, Rylee Haughey and Mayann Dodson.

“We are very young and still building. We hope that hosting two home meets this season will spur additional interest,” Staviski said.

St. Patrick

Hadley Mellenkamp and Morgan Riddle return to the Lady Saints cross country team this season and hope to build on their 37th and 64th place finishes at the region meet last season, respectively.

The boys’ team will be young once again with no runners at the high school level, but coach Marcus Bess hopeful they’ll be running up by season’s end.

Amari Myrick is the lone returnee that ran in the region meet last season, finishing 63rd. He’ll be joined by Gabe Sammons, Asa Porter and Levi Maynard.

“We’re looking forward for the improvement in all and to peak at regional time,” Bess said.

The Saints open at Ripley on Saturday and will also compete in the Mason County Invitational on September 11.

Fleming County

The Panthers have just two boys’ runners listed on the KHSAA roster for the season, freshman Kaine Roberts and eighth grader Lucas Campbell.

Initially, it looks like the Lady Panthers will field a full team with seven on the KHSAA roster, Erin Pease the leading returnee who enters her junior season.

Pease is joined by Elizabeth Womack, Addison Corwin and Ariel Grannis as the returners to the team that ran in last season’s Class 2A, Region 6 meet. Leia Grannis, Kalynn Pease and Alisa Gray are also listed on the KHSAA roster.

Erin Pease finished 36th in the region meet last season, Womack 44th, Corwin 46th and Ariel Grannis 47th.

Robertson County

Robertson County has four runners listed on the KHSAA roster, but were unsure entering this week if they were going to field a team or not.

Sophomore Devin Craig is the lone boys’ runner listed, sophomores Ruby Gay, Krysta Hamm and Kaitlyn Linville the girls’ runners listed.