Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 26

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duquesne at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Niagara at Syracuse

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa St. at Iowa

9 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina at Illinois

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Stanford

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Second Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), Arlington, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (2 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress)

9 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, Tokyo

9 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, Tokyo

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta

