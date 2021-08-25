NAIA GOLF

Shawnee State picked 8th preseason in MSC

Shawnee State’s Jordan Hughes is one of four returnees for the Bears this season. (SSU Athletics photo)

The men’s golf program at Shawnee State was selected to finish in a tie for eighth overall in the Mid-South Conference’s Preseason Coaches Poll, according to conference officials Wednesday morning.

Shawnee State, who notched 38 points to tie Pikeville for eighth place in the MSC Preseason Poll, was part of a tightly-packed poll that featured just 20 points of separation from fifth to 11th place.

In the poll itself, Cumberland, Tenn. collected the top spot with 96 points and seven first-place votes, followed by Lindsey Wilson, Ky.’s 90 points and four first-place votes. Campbellsville, Ky.’s 84 points and Cumberlands, Ky.’s 65 tallies rounded out the top four positions in the MSC standings.

Tennessee-Southern and Freed-Hardeman claimed fifth and sixth place with 48 and 46 points, respectively while Thomas More edged SSU and UPike by just one point for seventh place (39). Georgetown, Ky.’s 33 tabs and Bethel, Tenn.’s 28 notches rounded out the poll.

While Shawnee State loses two-time All-MSC honoree BJ Knox and Steven Zimmerman from this past year’s group, four-year hands Elijah McCarty and Jordan Hughes each return as does Patrick England, Austin Barta and Brett Bentley, giving SSU five returnees who saw significant action last season.

Overall, McCarty, a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree for the 2020-21 academic year, and Barta, a Marietta, Ohio native, have combined for three Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week honors, while Hughes has the distinction of not only being a top-five golfer, but a top-five bowler as well. The trio, along with England and Zimmerman, were Shawnee State’s Academic All-MSC representatives for the 2020-21 academic year.

Along with the aforementioned, Trey Albert and Tyler Roberts return while a four-man recruiting class, including Ben Flanders, Bodie Hillwig, Alex Pratt, and Jack Yancey, round out the roster.

The men’s golf program at Shawnee State begins play Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Grove City, Ohio for a one-day tournament that will be hosted by NCAA Division II Ohio Dominican.

