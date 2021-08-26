Throwback Thursday

August 26, 2021 edennison Sports 0
This throwback is of 55 years ago this week, Maysville Clover Leaf Dairy Knothole team won the National Knothole Championship in Cincinnati. Glen McDaniel on the left was the winning pitcher and Glen Bishop was the catcher. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

