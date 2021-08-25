Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 25

CYCLING

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 11, Antequera to Valdepeñas De Jáen, 83 miles (Taped)

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, First Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Ohio, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Nebraska, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis

7 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Toronto

8 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, Tokyo

8 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, Tokyo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, Los Angeles

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY FC at Portland FC

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at New York

