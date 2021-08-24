AP 2021 Preseason 2021 All-America Team

August 21, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, August 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. (Taped)
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
11 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 250 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)
12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 450 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Moscow
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: From Las Vegas
BOXING
12:30 p.m.
FOX — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah
6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
6:30 p.m.
BALLY — Miami at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago
4:25 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.
SAILING
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City
12:25 p.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
5:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville FC, Final (Taped)
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta
8 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago
Sunday, August 22
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina
2 p.m.
SECN — Purdue at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame
SECN — Nebraska at Missouri
7 p.m.
ACCN — High Point at Wake Forest
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
3 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, San Diego
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BALLY — Miami at Cincinnati
TBS — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Hibernian at Dundee FC
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Udinese
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Washington
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Washington