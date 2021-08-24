HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Panthers honor Morgan before season opener

August 24, 2021
Ray Schaefer For The Ledger Independent
Fleming County honored Buddy Morgan before their season opening game against McCreary Central on Friday. (Fleming County Athletics photo page)

FLEMINGSBURG – Steven Morgan didn’t see it coming.

All Morgan, his wife Stephanie and children Ben Morris, Grace Morris, Jennifer Morgan and Hoss Morgan knew was, their son and brother, the late Buddy Morgan, was going to be honored before last Friday’s Fleming County-McCreary Central football game.

About 10 minutes before kickoff, there it was – Buddy’s framed white No. 15 jersey. Nobody knew exactly what was about to happen.

“I knew they were going to honor him in a fashion,” Steven Morgan said. “I was at least pre-warned at 7:20 … I fell apart when I got home.”

Stephanie Morgan was equally nervous.

“You haven’t seen all the tears that happened earlier (Friday),” she said. “Knowing this was coming, I was very anxious about it. My heart races; it just brings up all those feelings again.”

Buddy Morgan passed away May 30 from injuries in a May 15 car accident on the way home from his Senior Day baseball game. (He was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in, two stolen bases and two runs scored in the Panthers’ 10-6 win over Morgan County.)

Hoss Morgan suffered multiple injuries, but he was on the field for the Panthers’ 48-13 running-clock win. He ended up with a reception for 15 yards and four tackles on defense.

Buddy Morgan was to have played football at the University of the Cumberlands, narrowly choosing the Patriots over Kentucky Christian University.

“KCU and Cumberlands were right there neck and neck with Buddy and his decision on what he wanted to do,” Steven Morgan said. “It came down to one, last final thought in his mind.”

Steven and Hoss Morgan talked about Fleming County’s football season.

“What I told Hoss was, it’s always been a pride and joy to see Hoss and Buddy on the same field, Steven said. “ … I just want Hoss to be Hoss and to maximize his potential and play the game his way.”

Fleming County football coach Bill Spencer has noticed Hoss’ emerging maturity.

“He’s worked real hard this summer to be a varsity player,” Spencer said. “I think he appreciates things more now. He’s been more vocal and supportive as a teammate.”

Cumberlands opens its season Sept. 2 against KCU in Williamsburg. Steven Morgan wants to go.

“(Buddy) had ties to KCU’s football team,” he said. “He was overly excited about that game.”

