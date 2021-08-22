HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Polar Bears move the ball, come up short to Ludlow

Despite being able to churn out 337 yards of offense, Bracken County’s rally came up just short in a season opening loss to Ludlow Friday night.

The Polar Bears ran for 208 yards spearheaded by Payton Gilvin’s 29 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Schultz threw for 129 yards on 13 attempts and a score, including a 80-yard touchdown pass to Chase Wilson.

Ludlow built a 21-0 lead into the third quarter behind the rushing duo of Braxton Newborn and Brogan O’Brien, the two combining for 258 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Polar Bears came back with big plays from Wilson and Gilvin, but couldn’t get any closer from there.

Defensively, Robert Cracraft piled up 17 tackles to lead the way in that category. Caleb Jefferson totaled 15 tackles, Preston Roberts with 10, Gilvin with seven, including a sack. Caleb Embry had nine tackles with a sack while Ethan Hunt added an interception.

Bracken County returns to the field on Friday when they play at Lewis County.

